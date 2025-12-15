Drunken Golf Cart Stunt at $15M Hamptons Estate Leaves Friends Fighting for Recovery

Garrett Huff, the son of Craig Huff, a hedge fund executive who also founded Reservoir Capital in 1998, is being sued in civil court. Why? He was involved in an incident with a golf cart at a Southampton mansion. A 10-bedroom, 10,000-square-foot estate worth about $15M, in August 2024. And as per reports, two were injured when the car rolled over during what the plaintiffs call a reckless maneuver.

John Mascali and Heather Dailey sued Garrett Huff and his parents for damages. The damages are not disclosed yet. However, the court documents say that the group had been drinking and playing “wine pong” in the basement before Huff drove the big three-row golf cart. The papers also stated that the car accelerated as it approached a roundabout on the estate grounds.

That’s when everything went wrong. The lawsuit alleges Huff suddenly floored the accelerator without any warning to his passengers, racing the cart toward a roundabout on the property. The speed was shocking. “In no more than 10 seconds the golf cart was at full speed,” Mascali told, as reported by the New York Post. He added that his final memory before the crash was “feeling the golf cart lift up off the ground.” Court documents call it a “dangerous stunt” and note the passengers had almost no time to brace themselves before the vehicle tipped over.

The aftermath was not good. Both Mascali and Dailey lost consciousness when they were hurled onto the pavement. Mascali woke up with broken vertebrae in his back.

Meanwhile, Dailey had a cut on her head that needed five staples to close, and blood was oozing out of it. She still has terrible migraines months later.

But this is where the lawsuit gets more serious. The complaint states this wasn’t Garrett Huff’s first risky joyride with the family golf cart.

According to court filings, his parents knew he drove dangerously, especially when he was drunk, and that he had hurt someone else’s hand in a similar situation before. The filings say the family allegedly disposed of the golf cart after the accident.

“This was not an accident – it was the predictable result of recklessness and a long-ignored pattern of dangerous behavior,” said William A. Brewer III, attorney for the plaintiffs.

The Huff family also own a $11 million apartment that takes up a whole floor at 993 Fifth Avenue across from the Metropolitan Museum of Art. They have not responded to several calls for comment. The case is still winding its way through Suffolk County Supreme Court.

Golf cart accidents don’t only happen on private property. Similar incidents have occurred in other settings, too.

A concerning problem beyond the Hamptons

The dangers aren’t limited to mishaps on private property. In May 2025, two Irish tourists survived a scary fall when their golf buggies went through a barrier at Santa Clara Golf Club near Marbella and plunged 23 feet. One man was flown to a hospital while the other was able to jump out of the buggy before it went over the cliff. They were ending their round between the 17th and 18th holes when it happened.

Even professional golfers face similar risks on the course.

In December 2020, LPGA golfer Cristie Kerr and her caddie were injured in a head-on collision between golf carts before sunrise at the Old American Golf Club in Texas. Kerr’s ribs were dislocated three times when she was catapulted off the cart after it hit another automobile that had headlights, but their cart didn’t. Even though she was hurt badly, she played in the U.S. Women’s Open just a few days later and finished tied for 23rd while in chronic pain.

But do you know the scale of this problem? Approximately 600 Americans die in golf cart accidents each year.

These stories show that golf cart accidents may happen anywhere, from holiday golf courses to professional tournaments. They are dangerous no matter where they happen. Safety regulations and awareness measures are widely emphasized within golf communities as these vehicles remain a prevalent form of mobility on and off courses. How else do you reckon untoward incidents can be prevented? Feel free to use the comments section.