Dubai Invitational 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Some of the biggest names in European golf, including Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, are kicking off their 2026 season in the desert, and there’s a $2.75 million purse up for grabs at the Dubai Invitational. Here is the complete breakdown of what is on the line.

What is the purse and the winner’s payout for the Dubai Invitational 2026?

The total purse for this year’s Dubai Invitational stands at a whopping $2.75 million. Leading the standings as of now, Nacho Elvira has a very good chance of pocketing the winner’s prize, which is $465,000. Incidentally, this is also the exact amount that Fleetwood bagged when he won the tournament in the previous edition. This season, Fleetwood already had one of his worst performances at the Dubai Invitational.

It is to be noted that this prize money does not match the usual 17% payout structure as sanctioned by the DP World Tour prize money distribution chart.

However, apart from the money, the tournament is also providing a lot of additional perks. The winner will be awarded a total of approximately 28 OWGR points. The exact amount can be determined based on the field strength. Other benefits for the winner include a multi-season exemption on the European Tour, as well as direct qualifications for important events of the year.

All in all, there will be a total of 3500 Race to Dubai points up for grabs for everyone. Winning the tournament will guarantee 585 DP World Tour points, while the top 8 in the Race to Dubai rankings will get additional financial perks to be paid from the $6 million bonus.

Prize Money breakdown for Dubai Invitational 2026

Here is the complete breakdown of the Dubai Invitational 2026 prize money for the entire field.

Position Prize money 1st $425,000 2nd $275,000 3rd $158,000 4th $125,000 5th $106,000 6th $88,000 7th $75,000 8th $62,500 9th $56,000 10th $50,000 11th $47,500 12th $45,000 13th $43,000 14th $41,000 15th $39,000 16th $37,000 17th $35,500 18th $34,000 19th $32500 20th $31,250 21st $30,000 22nd $29,250 23rd $28,500 24th $27,750 25th $27,000 26th $26,250 27th $25,500 28th $24,750 29th $24,000 30th $23,250 31st $22,500 32nd $21,750 33rd $21,000 34th $20,250 35th $19,500 36th $18,750 37th $18,250 38th $17,750 39th $17,250 40th $16,750 41st $16,250 42nd $15,750 43rd $15,250 44th $14,750 45th $14,250 46th $13,750 47th $13,250 48th $12,750 49th $12,250 50th $11,750 51st $11,250 52nd $10,750 53rd $10,250 54th $9,750 55th $9,250 56th $9,000 57th $8,750 58th $8,500 59th $8,250 60th $8,000

Thus, it is evident that with the perks being significant, the field will have an added urge to push for the rewards. With so much on the line, the competition is bound to be tough. Who is your pick to bag the prize money this year?