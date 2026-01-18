Dubai Invitational 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Some of the biggest names in European golf, including Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, are kicking off their 2026 season in the desert, and there’s a $2.75 million purse up for grabs at the Dubai Invitational. Here is the complete breakdown of what is on the line.
What is the purse and the winner’s payout for the Dubai Invitational 2026?
The total purse for this year’s Dubai Invitational stands at a whopping $2.75 million. Leading the standings as of now, Nacho Elvira has a very good chance of pocketing the winner’s prize, which is $465,000. Incidentally, this is also the exact amount that Fleetwood bagged when he won the tournament in the previous edition. This season, Fleetwood already had one of his worst performances at the Dubai Invitational.
It is to be noted that this prize money does not match the usual 17% payout structure as sanctioned by the DP World Tour prize money distribution chart.
However, apart from the money, the tournament is also providing a lot of additional perks. The winner will be awarded a total of approximately 28 OWGR points. The exact amount can be determined based on the field strength. Other benefits for the winner include a multi-season exemption on the European Tour, as well as direct qualifications for important events of the year.
All in all, there will be a total of 3500 Race to Dubai points up for grabs for everyone. Winning the tournament will guarantee 585 DP World Tour points, while the top 8 in the Race to Dubai rankings will get additional financial perks to be paid from the $6 million bonus.
Prize Money breakdown for Dubai Invitational 2026
Here is the complete breakdown of the Dubai Invitational 2026 prize money for the entire field.
|Position
|Prize money
|1st
|$425,000
|2nd
|$275,000
|3rd
|$158,000
|4th
|$125,000
|5th
|$106,000
|6th
|$88,000
|7th
|$75,000
|8th
|$62,500
|9th
|$56,000
|10th
|$50,000
|11th
|$47,500
|12th
|$45,000
|13th
|$43,000
|14th
|$41,000
|15th
|$39,000
|16th
|$37,000
|17th
|$35,500
|18th
|$34,000
|19th
|$32500
|20th
|$31,250
|21st
|$30,000
|22nd
|$29,250
|23rd
|$28,500
|24th
|$27,750
|25th
|$27,000
|26th
|$26,250
|27th
|$25,500
|28th
|$24,750
|29th
|$24,000
|30th
|$23,250
|31st
|$22,500
|32nd
|$21,750
|33rd
|$21,000
|34th
|$20,250
|35th
|$19,500
|36th
|$18,750
|37th
|$18,250
|38th
|$17,750
|39th
|$17,250
|40th
|$16,750
|41st
|$16,250
|42nd
|$15,750
|43rd
|$15,250
|44th
|$14,750
|45th
|$14,250
|46th
|$13,750
|47th
|$13,250
|48th
|$12,750
|49th
|$12,250
|50th
|$11,750
|51st
|$11,250
|52nd
|$10,750
|53rd
|$10,250
|54th
|$9,750
|55th
|$9,250
|56th
|$9,000
|57th
|$8,750
|58th
|$8,500
|59th
|$8,250
|60th
|$8,000
Thus, it is evident that with the perks being significant, the field will have an added urge to push for the rewards. With so much on the line, the competition is bound to be tough. Who is your pick to bag the prize money this year?
