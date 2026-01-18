brand-logo
Dubai Invitational 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

ByDisita Sikdar

Jan 18, 2026 | 6:00 AM EST

Dubai Invitational 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner's Payout

Disita Sikdar

Jan 18, 2026 | 6:00 AM EST

Some of the biggest names in European golf, including Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, are kicking off their 2026 season in the desert, and there’s a $2.75 million purse up for grabs at the Dubai Invitational. Here is the complete breakdown of what is on the line.

What is the purse and the winner’s payout for the Dubai Invitational 2026?

The total purse for this year’s Dubai Invitational stands at a whopping $2.75 million. Leading the standings as of now, Nacho Elvira has a very good chance of pocketing the winner’s prize, which is $465,000. Incidentally, this is also the exact amount that Fleetwood bagged when he won the tournament in the previous edition. This season, Fleetwood already had one of his worst performances at the Dubai Invitational.

It is to be noted that this prize money does not match the usual 17% payout structure as sanctioned by the DP World Tour prize money distribution chart. 

However, apart from the money, the tournament is also providing a lot of additional perks. The winner will be awarded a total of approximately 28 OWGR points. The exact amount can be determined based on the field strength. Other benefits for the winner include a multi-season exemption on the European Tour, as well as direct qualifications for important events of the year. 

All in all, there will be a total of 3500 Race to Dubai points up for grabs for everyone. Winning the tournament will guarantee 585 DP World Tour points, while the top 8 in the Race to Dubai rankings will get additional financial perks to be paid from the $6 million bonus. 

Prize Money breakdown for Dubai Invitational 2026

Here is the complete breakdown of the Dubai Invitational 2026 prize money for the entire field.

PositionPrize money
1st$425,000
2nd$275,000
3rd$158,000
4th$125,000
5th$106,000
6th$88,000
7th$75,000
8th$62,500
9th$56,000
10th$50,000
11th$47,500
12th$45,000
13th$43,000
14th$41,000
15th$39,000
16th$37,000
17th$35,500
18th$34,000
19th$32500
20th$31,250
21st$30,000
22nd$29,250
23rd$28,500
24th$27,750
25th$27,000
26th$26,250
27th$25,500
28th$24,750
29th$24,000
30th$23,250
31st$22,500
32nd$21,750
33rd$21,000
34th$20,250
35th$19,500
36th$18,750
37th$18,250
38th$17,750
39th$17,250
40th$16,750
41st$16,250
42nd$15,750
43rd$15,250
44th$14,750
45th$14,250
46th$13,750
47th$13,250
48th$12,750
49th$12,250
50th$11,750
51st$11,250
52nd$10,750
53rd$10,250
54th$9,750
55th$9,250
56th$9,000
57th$8,750
58th$8,500
59th$8,250
60th$8,000

Thus, it is evident that with the perks being significant, the field will have an added urge to push for the rewards. With so much on the line, the competition is bound to be tough. Who is your pick to bag the prize money this year? 

