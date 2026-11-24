YouTube golf, or internet golf, has led to a rise in the amazing content fans can consume. It has also caused an increase in the number of collaborations between professional golfers and golf content creators. However, internet golf can also lead fans to lose their temper, and a recent incident is a perfect example.

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On X, a user named Kyle “chills” McAllister shared a screenshot of an Instagram story by Bobby Ray, a famous golf creator. Ray, who boasts over 92k followers on IG, asked his followers what would be more prestigious in five years’ time: Winning a PGA Tour event or winning an Internet Invitational? The question led to McAllister slamming Ray by writing, “Is this a f—ing joke?” in the caption of his X post.

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Ray was quick to provide an explanation to his question in the comments of McAllister’s post. The golf creator stated that he is not comparing the talent level to win both events, but the significance of it. Ray argued that the Internet Invitational gets more attention and will soon offer a payout similar to PGA Tour events.

According to Ray, the general public will pay more attention to the Internet Invitational instead of the PGA Tour. He believes this is the reason why there are YouTubers who are more recognizable than PGA Tour stars. Ray’s clarification was met with a response from his critic, Kyle McAllister.

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Replying to Ray, McAllister wrote that playing on the PGA Tour itself is a bigger achievement in comparison to winning the Internet Invitational. McAllister added that a golfer needs more luck than talent to win the Internet Invitational.

While Ray admitted that “coveted achievement” was the wrong choice of words, it’s not surprising to see him ask such a question. After all, Ray, along with Nick “Fat Perez” Stubbe and Sam “Riggs” Bozoian, won the recently concluded Internet Invitational. The trio defeated Big John, Ryan Whitney, and Salim “The Dream” Sirur to win the event and split the $4 million purse.

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The timing of Ray’s question comes down to how fast creator golf has scaled in 2026. Barstool Sports and Bob Does Sports quadrupled the Internet Invitational’s prize pool to $4 million this year, giving each winning player $1.3 million and pulling over 48 million total views across six episodes.

At the same time, the PGA Tour has slowed down its own push into the space. After staging four Creator Classic events between 2024 and 2025, the Tour did not hold a single edition in 2026. That vacuum has left creators wondering if independent YouTube events now carry more weight than traditional Tour stops.

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While Greene’s comments at the time did not come under scrutiny, Ray is facing the wrath of fans on social media.

Bobby Ray receives heavy criticism for PGA Tour vs Internet Invitational question

Although YouTube golf vs. PGA Tour has been a fairly popular subject in the golf world, there were no talks about it until Bobby Ray’s recent comments. While Ray has a few people who subscribe to his opinion, the majority have criticized his take.

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A fan wrote, “This dude is delusional,” downplaying the seriousness of Ray’s comments.

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“Man, do I hate YouTube golf,” a user commented while displaying hate for the entire YouTube golf community due to Ray’s statement.

“Vastly overestimating how relevant this event is. Consider how half the field is not even serious players. There’s just no comparison,” one user wrote, criticizing the strength of the field at the Internet Invitational. While the Internet Invitational usually consists of golf creators, PGA Tour events are famous for having some of the strongest golfers in the field.

Another fan wrote, “I can’t believe anyone outside of the people participating in ts care about it.” While this fan stated their opinion, the 2026 Internet Invitational was a highly successful event. The Internet Invitational finale video amassed 5.3 million views on YouTube.

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“The dude won it so now it’s gotta be the most hyped event and win in history. Dudes never gonna see anything close to actual professional golf so he’s gotta make sure his W is more legit,” a fan stated, attempting to explain that Ray’s comments were a way for him to maximize the importance of his victory at the Internet Invitational.

One fan wrote, “I get the argument. Who’s more recognizable… the WWE Champions or Wrestlings Olympic Gold Medal Winners? One is “professional” one is not; the Invitational will never be a PGAT event, and a PGAT will never be the Invitational.” The fan tried to strike a balance in the debate while explaining how different the Internet Invitational is from a PGA Tour event.

While Ray’s comments might not have been worded appropriately, the reach of Internet golf is something that can’t be denied. In the last few years, several professional golfers like Phil Mickelson and Scottie Scheffler have collaborated with creators like Grant Horvat and Bob Does Sports. It will be interesting to see how internet golf continues to grow with social media constantly on the rise.