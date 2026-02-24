‘Dumbest Thing Ever’: Rory McIlroy’s Bold Vision For Tiger Woods’s League Sparks Fan Backlash

Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 DUBAI, UAE – JANUARY 23: Rory McIlroy competes during the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on January 23, 2026. Waleed Zein / Anadolu Dubai United Arab Emirates. Editorial use only. Please get in touch for any other usage. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxTURxUSAxCANxUKxJPNxITAxFRAxAUSxESPxBELxKORxRSAxHKGxNZL Copyright: x2026xAnadoluxWaleedxZeinx

Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 DUBAI, UAE – JANUARY 23: Rory McIlroy competes during the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on January 23, 2026. Waleed Zein / Anadolu Dubai United Arab Emirates. Editorial use only. Please get in touch for any other usage. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxTURxUSAxCANxUKxJPNxITAxFRAxAUSxESPxBELxKORxRSAxHKGxNZL Copyright: x2026xAnadoluxWaleedxZeinx

When TGL launched in January 2025 under the vision of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, it promised to reimagine golf through technology, that too in an indoor format. After a successful stint in their very first season, they have finally stepped into the second season with momentum. But behind this, the bigger conversation is unfolding off the turf as McIlroy has begun to outline the next phase of TGL.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

News anchor and broadcaster from Toronto, Chris McKee, shared the clip on his X account, where McIlroy stated, “I think hopefully that’s the long-term goal. You know, to build this facility was obviously a big undertaking; we were delayed a year, but it was probably a blessing in disguise. So yeah, I mean, to replicate one of these facilities on the west coast, maybe, you know, just to make the travel back and forth a little bit easier, but then if we could do it where, you know, we can, you know, say, yeah, bring it internationally or travel with it, however that looks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He further added, “I mean, obviously you have massive concerts that travel around the country and they can, you know, set things up. And so maybe in time, obviously we’re only into year two and we’ll see how it goes. Obviously we’ve got the women’s league coming up later this year, you know, so hopefully that goes well. And yeah, you know, maybe, you know, that’s phase two, maybe phase three is maybe trying to build a facility elsewhere.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At the moment, playoff races are tightening. Adding to that, doubleheaders are drawing attention. New York Golf Club and Boston Common Golf are battling to clinch postseason spots in Matches 11 and 12. And now the world’s number two golfer is visualizing a model that stretches beyond its current single-venue setup. He further hinted at potentially replicating facilities elsewhere or even taking the concept on the road.

McIlroy reflected on TGL’s growth trajectory midway through its second season. In the current scenario, TGL operates out of a single purpose-built venue, which is the SoFi Center in Florida. This, in turn, demands that teams and players travel to that one centralized location. He suggested replicating the facility on the West Coast, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

However, he acknowledged that the league is only in its second year, still establishing its stability and fanbase. Yet fans online aren’t entirely convinced. And they are ready to explain the thoughts behind their opinions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Golf fans mock Rory McIlroy’s ambitious TGL expansion vision

As soon as the Northern Irish icon shared such a vision, many started questioning whether a league still establishing its identity can realistically expand so quickly.

Imago Ryder Cup 2025 Rory McIlroy asks for calm on the 14th during Friday morning Foursomes at the 2025 Ryder Cup, Bethpage Black Golf Course, Farmingdale, New York, USA. 26/09/2025 Picture: Golffile Fran Caffrey All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Fran Caffrey Farmingdale Bethpage Balck Golf Course New York USA Copyright: xFranxCaffreyx *EDI*,

One fan hinted at how they feel that the idea is premature and took a dig at McIlroy by commenting, “Bring TGL to Australia – go on try it Rory 🤣”. Echoing the same thought, another fan wrote, “Getting them to do it in an Australian time zone would be impossible.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another netizen, too, expressed skepticism. They suggested the league feels exclusive and controlled, with fixed teams, limited player slots, and no open qualification pathway. “it’s closed shop golf entertainment – it’s LIV only indoors 🤡🤣🤡”, read their opinion on X. “Delusional”, chimed in another X user.

ADVERTISEMENT

While one golf enthusiast directly mocked the practicality of TGL’s expansion idea. They wrote, “He means they will just pick random international cities and assign them a team name. The Shanghai Swingers. They don’t even play in different US cities. Dumbest thing ever.”