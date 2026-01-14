Dustin Johnson Announces Critical LIV Golf Decision as Bryson DeChambeau Delivers Fresh Blow

With Brooks Koepka leaving LIV Golf, all eyes were on Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm. But Dustin Johnson has just proved that there’s another elite on the roster that deserves the golf world’s attention.

While many are talking about other golfers to join Koepka, DJ drew a firm line about where he stands, and the timing could not be louder.

Dustin Johnson signed a multi-year contract extension with LIV Golf. This solidified his commitment as captain of 4Aces GC ahead of the 2026 season.

“This team is built for big moments, and 2026 is a chance for us to take another step forward,” Johnson remarked. “Thomas Detry is a great addition; he’s confident, competitive, and that fits exactly what we’re about.”

Thomas Detry was in talks with LIV Golf and has now officially signed a deal to join the 4Aces GC. Meanwhile, the 2x major champion is clear about where he stands in the PGA Tour vs LIV Golf battle.

DJ joined the Saudi-backed league in 2022 and has won 3 individual events since then. This includes the 2024 Las Vegas event, the 2023 Tulsa event, and the 2022 Boston event.

Dustin Johnson has repeatedly voiced strong support for LIV Golf and backed his move.

“At that time, I was committed to playing the PGA Tour,” Johnson said about his LIV Golf move. “I’m very thankful for the PGA Tour… But this is something that was best for me and my family.”

“For me, it was playing less, making more money. Pretty simple,” Johnson explained in a 2023 Full Swing episode.

While many golfers try to be subtle, DJ has always been open to saying that the financial benefits were simply too good to refuse. And he still stands by that, which is reflected in his new multi-year contract. However, this Dustin Johnson move comes amid a fresh blow to LIV Golf by Bryson DeChambeau.

Ever since Brooks Koepka left LIV Golf, the focus on Bryson DeChambeau’s contract has increased. While DeChambeau has shown support for the Saudi-backed league and wants to continue, he has also stated that the terms should be in the best interest of both parties.

“I mean, look, it’s confidential. I’m not going to share too much, but the conversations are in process. We have to get to a place where both parties have a good understanding of one another,” DeChambeau said in an exclusive interview with Flushing It Golf.

And now that Koepka has left and the 2x US Open champion has another option available, it is easier for him to put pressure on LIV Golf. In fact, he has already done that by being ok with a full-time YouTube golfer role.

“That’s an incredibly viable option, I’ll tell you that,” Bryson DeChambeau added.

DeChambeau has seen significant success on YouTube.

While slow initially, he has engaged a lot of viewers recently. Across 244 videos, he has amassed over 500 million views. Apart from that, he has 2.57 million subscribers to his channel.

Now, if he sees this as a viable option, it means that he might still not be eyeing a PGA Tour return yet. In fact, he has already declined the Returning Member Program by committing to LIV Golf for 2026.

Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm didn’t take the Returning Member Program

Brian Rolapp announced the Returning Member Program to offer elite LIV golfers a path back to the PGA Tour. It is this program that reinstated Brooks Koepka and enabled him to participate in the Farmers Insurance Open.

However, it is only for professionals who have played on LIV Golf for at least two years. Besides that, the professional should have won the Players Championship or a major event between 2022 and 2025.

This made Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Smith eligible to get back on the PGA Tour.

The return also comes with some harsh penalties.

Returning players must commit to 15 co-sponsored or approved events in 2026 and donate $5 million to PGA Tour Charities. They also have to forfeit 2026 FedEx Cup bonuses and forgo equity grants for five years (2026-2030). Additionally, they qualify for Signature Events via performance but cannot receive any sponsor exemptions.

Although there is now a clear path back, both Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm have committed to LIV Golf for 2026. Jon Rahm has voiced clear intentions, while there’s no clarity on Bryson DeChambeau’s part about what will happen after 2026.

Yet Dustin Johnson’s extension sends a clear signal of stability for LIV Golf at a time when speculation surrounds several of its biggest names. With Bryson DeChambeau keeping his options open beyond 2026, the contrast highlights how firmly DJ has planted his flag while others continue to weigh their next move.