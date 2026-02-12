Dustin Johnson Breaks Silence on Patrick Reed Putting Him in ‘Tough’ Spot With Exit Decision

After years of doing it alone, a relegated LIV Pro is suddenly talking about teammates and shared goals. It’s all thanks to a decision Dustin Johnson made to fill the vacant spot on his team left by Patrick Reed, and he couldn’t be more relieved.

“Yeah, for sure. That was kind of our goal is we knew last week was going to be tough to figure it out, but we wanted to get something done by this week and for the rest of the year so we know exactly what we have and we can work on that,” DJ revealed at the media press conference at LIV Golf Adelaide.

Following the footsteps of Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed said goodbye to LIV Golf. He is now aiming for a full-exempt PGA Tour card for 2027 by finishing in the top 10 on the Race to Dubai rankings. Since Reed announced his decision on January 28, 2026, DJ had no time to complete his roster by the season opener, LIV Golf Riyadh.

Johnson and his team had already put in a lot of effort into getting Thomas Detry on the team. But as soon as he joined, another vacant spot opened after Reed’s departure. As a temporary solution, he was forced to take a last-minute measure of resorting to Miguel Tabuena to play as Reed’s replacement at LIV Golf Riyadh. The incident tested his capabilities as a captain outside the golf course.

Imago RECORD DATE NOT STATED 2nd October 2025 The Carnoustie Golf Links, Carnoustie, Angus, Scotland Alfred Dunhill Links Golf Championship, Round One Dustin Johnson of USA walks down the first hole of Carnoustie Championship golf course during the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK DavidxYoung

Eventually, he and 4Aces GM Chris Rosaasen decided to go with Anthony Kim from LIV Golf Adelaide onwards. The 4Aces GC captain is now relieved that he won’t have to worry about the roster anymore until the end of the season.

Kim, however, wasn’t alone in making the choice. He and Rosaasen chose the 3x PGA Tour winner for one key reason: his current form. After facing relegation at the end of 2025, Kim made his way back by finishing 3rd at the 2026 LIV Golf Promotions to earn a wild card spot.

While he entered as a solo contender, his performance at the season-opener LIV Golf Riyadh impressed DJ and his team. The formerly-relegated pro had a strong T22 finish. He carded rounds of 4-under par, at par, 3-under par, and 6-under par. This led to a total of 13-under par, finishing alongside Joaquin Niemann, Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman, and Bjorn Hellgren.

Looking at his form, 4Aces GC signed a season-long deal with the American professional.

“Honored to be a part of the team, and I think as I get better, the team will have more chances to win,” Anthony Kim said about teeing up as part of a team for the first time on LIV Golf.

DJ’s team now comprises Anthony Kim, Thomas Pieters, Detry Thomas, and DJ.

Dustin Johnson’s decision is already showing good signs. Kim is tied at 3 on the scoreboard alongside his captain after the first round of LIV Golf Adelaide. However, it would have all become impossible because of a mistake by the ex-relegated LIV golfer.

Anthony Kim forgot to apply for a visa for LIV Golf Adelaide

The American professional almost missed LIV Golf Adelaide because of last-minute visa issues while in Riyadh. He shared an X post to reveal the same.

He revealed that he didn’t apply for a visa. Since it was the weekend, he wouldn’t have heard back until Monday. Thus, the team charter left without him, leaving him stuck in Riyadh while he sat down to enjoy breakfast.

“Latest update won’t hear back till Monday abt my visa. Sux I might miss 1 of my favorite events of the year @livgolfleague AUSTRALIA 🇦🇺 @ least I can enjoy this breakfast in Riyadh,” he wrote in an Instagram story after sharing the X post.

However, since he still had till February 12, 2026, he made it to LIV Golf Adelaide. Missing the event could have cost him his first team event. And thanks to all the commotion around it, one could not forget the chance to win OWGR points.

In the end, Anthony Kim made it to Australia and started a new chapter in his journey. He has moved from being a lone wolf to a full-time teammate. It reads like a second chance taking shape in real time. If his form in Adelaide is any indication, Dustin Johnson’s decision may turn out to be fruitful for 4Aces GC.