The collapse of LIV Golf has given several of its former stars a reason to return to the DP World Tour. But getting back into the fold does not mean they will have the freedom they once enjoyed. The latest decisions coming to light put the DP World Tour in control of when and where they play, while a shrinking route to the PGA Tour could make their return even more complicated.

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Sky Sports News reporter Jamie Weir explained how the arrangement tilts the balance.

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“The DP World Tour kind of has these players over a barrel, and they can pick and choose the events they will invite them to. Nine players in total have signed agreements to receive invites to a specific number of tournaments.”



“The biggest names on this list, I would say, are Dustin Johnson, Cam Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Bubba Watson, you know, major champions and elite players who will essentially have to march to the beat of the DP World Tour’s drum.”

He then pointed to what waits at the end of the season.

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“The really interesting thing is that, for the past few years, there have been 10 PGA Tour cards on offer through the Race to Dubai at the end of the DP World Tour season. Next year, it’s our understanding that, with this restructure of the PGA Tour, there might only be three or maybe four cards on offer to DP World Tour members via the Race to Dubai at the end of next year.”

Weir’s figure is based on his understanding, not a confirmed rule. The alliance between the two tours runs only through 2027, meaning a new agreement will be needed for the 2028 season. Rory McIlroy predicted before the DP World Tour Championship that the sides would likely meet somewhere in the middle.

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The PGA Tour wants three cards, while the DP World Tour is pushing for five. Even five would be half of this year’s allocation. Ten players earned PGA Tour cards through the 2026 Race to Dubai, with Joe Dean claiming the final spot at No. 16 in the standings.

The DP World Tour has also clarified the scope of these agreements. The invites exclude Rolex Series events and apply to tournaments the tour has selected to add value for each player. The arrangement begins at the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship. Johnson, 42, has 24 PGA Tour victories, including the 2016 U.S. Open and 2020 Masters, while Smith won the 2022 Open at St. Andrews.

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Bryson DeChambeau, however, secured a more favorable deal. The 2024 U.S. Open champion has joined the DP World Tour as a Category 1 member, giving him the freedom to enter any event on the 2027 schedule. Unlike the nine players relying on tournament invitations, he has full playing privileges.

The PGA Tour offers little relief either. CEO Brian Rolapp said Monday that there are no plans to revive the Returning Member Program, which Brooks Koepka was the only player to use this year. Former LIV players also remain ineligible for at least 12 months after their final start in the league.

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That restriction is already having an impact. Tyrrell Hatton finished third in the Race to Dubai but could not claim a PGA Tour card because he remains suspended. Meanwhile, former LIV players Eugenio Chacarra, Patrick Reed, and Bernd Wiesberger, who had already left the league, were eligible to earn their cards.

McIlroy’s record chase gets harder

The influx of returning talent could also complicate Rory McIlroy’s pursuit of another Race to Dubai title. Weir flagged the challenge after McIlroy tied Colin Montgomerie’s record with an eighth title on Sunday. A record ninth, he suggested, could be much harder to secure with so many elite players expected to compete regularly in Europe.

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The returning field already looks formidable. Jon Rahm won in Abu Dhabi two weeks ago and finished sixth in the standings, while Hatton claimed the Dubai finale by five shots. Sergio Garcia has also signed an agreement to return. McIlroy, meanwhile, held off Chacarra by only around 125 points in this year’s standings.

Exactly how many starts each returning player will receive remains unclear, as the DP World Tour has yet to publish the individual invite lists. DeChambeau, meanwhile, is set to return to action at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa from December 3 to 6.