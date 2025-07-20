Dustin Johnson Feeling the Consequences of Greg Norman’s Biggest Mistake as LIV Golf CEO

It’s almost impossible to believe. While LIV Golf players celebrated their record 19 representatives at the 2025 Open Championship, the writing is already on the wall for the 2026 event. Many of these same stars could be stuck at home when the Championship returns to Royal Birkdale next year.

Dustin Johnson faces the most precarious situation of all. The former world No. 1 now sits outside the top 20 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Consequently, he needs a dramatic climb into the top 10 to ensure his chances for the 154th Open at Royal Birkdale on July 16-19, 2026. This stunning fall stems directly from one man’s stubborn decision 15 months ago.

Greg Norman’s Costly Withdrawal Decision

Greg Norman withdrew LIV Golf’s OWGR application in May 2024. The Australian CEO declared the situation hopeless in a letter to players. “It is now clear that the best way forward for LIV as a league and you as LIV golfers is not through the current ranking system,” Norman wrote. Furthermore, he blamed the OWGR for showing “little willingness to productively work with us.”

May 15, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Dustin Johnson lines up a putt on the eighth green during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Valhalla Golf Club.

This withdrawal came just months after the OWGR had denied LIV’s original 2022 application. However, Norman chose retreat over persistence. As a result, players like Johnson watched their rankings plummet even further. Johnson has dropped from 13th when he joined LIV to his current position outside the top 20.

Norman’s timing proved particularly damaging. The withdrawal occurred just eight months before his own departure as CEO. Instead of leaving the decision for his successor, Norman chose to burn bridges with the OWGR. This shortsighted approach left incoming CEO Scott O’Neil with substantial damage to repair.

Meanwhile, other LIV stars face similar ranking disasters. Brooks Koepka sits around 276th, down from 19th. Cameron Smith hovers near 50th after falling from 2nd. Phil Mickelson languishes at 147th, having dropped from 38th. Therefore, Norman’s decision created a qualification nightmare for multiple former major champions.

The timing creates additional urgency. Several big players’ contracts are set to expire after the 2026 season. Consequently, these stars require significant championship exposure to maintain their market value.

Scott O’Neil’s Repair Mission

Scott O’Neil replaced Norman as CEO in January 2025. Immediately, he began rebuilding relationships that Norman had damaged. The new CEO held productive conversations with OWGR chairman Trevor Immelman during the Masters. Subsequently, LIV resubmitted their OWGR application on June 30, 2025.

“We thank OWGR Chairman Trevor Immelman for his continued leadership and willingness to move the sport of golf forward,” O’Neil stated diplomatically. Additionally, he expressed confidence that the application “addresses the outstanding questions that exist to support a more global, all-encompassing, and accurate ranking system.”

This represents a complete reversal from Norman’s confrontational approach. Previously, Norman had called the OWGR obsolete and accused board members of bias. Now, O’Neil pursues collaboration over confrontation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“We are hopeful the review and approval process can progress ahead of the 2026 major season,” O’Neil added. However, time works against LIV players. The OWGR review process typically takes 12 to 18 months. Therefore, even approval might come too late for the 2026 qualification.

Johnson’s major championship window continues closing. Without ranking points, he depends entirely on special invitations or alternative qualifying methods. Norman’s withdrawal decision threatens to cost golf’s biggest stars their spots at the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.