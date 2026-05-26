Dustin Johnson Fires Back With Blunt 3-Word Response Amid LIV Golf Bankruptcy Talks

Dustin Johnson is a man of few words. So, when asked about the LIV Golf bankruptcy rumors and his views on them, “Long LIV Golf” is all he had to say. And this response makes total sense if you follow his remarks regarding the league.

DJ was one of the first big names on the PGA Tour to move to LIV. Ever since then, he has been a strong supporter of the league. The same confidence has been reflected in all his responses since the financial turmoil began. He credited Scott for “doing a ​good job” ahead of the PGA Championship 2026. A week before that, at LIV Golf Valspar, he said that he was “confident in the people running the show.”

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This reflects in his actions, too. When elites like Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed left the rebel league at the beginning of the 2026 season, the 2x major champion signed a new multi-year deal that reportedly runs through 2029.

His short answer this time reflects his tendency to avoid controversial questions. After the 2023 LIV Golf Adelaide event, the media asked 4Aces GC for their views on PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. Pat Perez said he didn’t care and that whatever Monahan felt, he felt too. Australian Associated Press reported that it was the DJ who said that. However, it was later found that Dustin Johnson’s actual answer was “No comment.”

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Imago LIV 2025: Golf Virginia JUN 06 June 6, 2025: Dustin Johnson of 4Aces GC tees off on the 3rd hole during the first round of the LIV Golf Virginia on the Robert Trent Jones course in Gainesville Virginia. Justin Cooper/CSM Credit Image: Justin Cooper/Cal Media Gainesville Va United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20250606_zma_c04_098.jpg JustinxCooperx csmphotothree390296

Bloomberg reported that the league is laying the groundwork to potentially file for bankruptcy at the end of 2026. Reports claimed that the organization is moving its headquarters to the USA due to a potential Chapter 11 bankruptcy. When Reuters tried to connect with LIV Golf, a spokesperson denied the rumors. However, that’s exactly what happened during the PIF news. Many professionals, including Sergio Garcia and Bryson DeChambeau, had thought the league had multi-year backing. And the management denied the claims until it became official.

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If the pattern is to repeat here, Dustin Johnson might soon have to pick a side. But he is focusing on this year right now instead of worrying about the next year.

And, coming to DJ’s short answer, he not only responds this way to controversial questions, he maintains the same persona when praising his fellow golfers.

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Dustin Johnson’s short remark on Anthony Kim’s victory

After facing relegation, Anthony Kim had just made it back to LIV Golf’s roster by finishing third at LIV Golf Promotions 2026. When Patrick Reed left, Kim officially joined 4Aces GC in February 2026. And in his very first team event at Adelaide, he won the individual championship.

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Besides his views on LIV Golf’s future, the media also asked DJ about his move to bring in Anthony Kim in place of Reed and about the Adelaide victory. This time, though, he had a straightforward answer. He said it was a good decision and that Kim has played well throughout the year. He called the Adelaide win “unbelievable.” However, he went on ahead to end the answer with a “That’s it.”

While still short, DJ did acknowledge Anthony Kim’s journey. And what a journey it has been. After the struggles of all those years, he was with LIV Golf, and then he was not. But he didn’t lose hope, came back, and won his first title in over a decade.

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But would it be a short-lived success story, or will LIV Golf and CEO Scott O’Neil pull it through?