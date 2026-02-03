Dustin Johnson Forced to Take Last-Minute Measure as Patrick Reed’s Absence Is Still Felt

4Aces GC has long been one of LIV Golf’s most stable and successful teams. Since the inception of LIV Golf in 2022, 4Aces GC has been extremely consistent under the able leadership of Dustin Johnson. However, that stability was shaken by Patrick Reed’s sudden exit. More so because it left an unexpected gap in a roster once defined by major-winning certainty. And now, as it appears, the captain is seemingly failing to reshape the team amid limited options.

Just a day before their 2026 season opening event in Riyadh, the official X handle of LIV Golf Communications shared, “Roster Update … LIV Golf reserve Miguel Tabuena will start for @4AcesGC_ this week at ROSHN Group LIV Golf Riyadh.”

Johnson, standing alongside names like Patrick Reed and Thomas Pietars has driven the team to success several times. Now, the departure of Reed is testing Johnson’s role beyond the tee box, shifting focus to his ability to rebuild the team to hold on to their usual momentum in the league. But, instead of securing a permanent replacement from the PGA Tour or DP World Tour, Johnson has opted to rely on LIV reserve Miguel Tabuena for the time being. Such a short-term solution hints at the probable difficulty of mid-cycle recruitment in LIV.

Notably, the 4Aces GC will be looking to find their footing in the current scenario after bidding farewell to Reed. Johnson himself has been one of the most celebrated assets for the team. The American boasts two Major wins, which include the 2016 US Open and 2020 Masters. Before joining the LIV Golf, the former PGA Tour star had also claimed 22 PGA Tour titles, bagging prize money worth almost $75 million.

Alongside the captain himself, Thomas Pieters, too, appears to be in stable form after having a strong 2025 season. And alongside them, their new addition, Thomas Detry, will join the mix, aiming to help the team in times of uncertainty.

Amid this, Patrick Reed’s recently shared statement is unraveling a different narrative. The former LIV golfer has shared a statement of support for his former team.

Patrick Reed roots for 4Aces as LIV exits spark PGA return talks

Just days before their season opener, Reed decided to sever ties with the Saudi-backed league. This sudden announcement left Thomas and the team a player short for the $22,000,000 event, which is scheduled to kick off on February 4. However, despite stepping away from the event, he shared how he would still be rooting for the success of his former LIV team.

At the post-tournament press meet of the 2026 Bahrain Championship, Reed stated, “I’ve really enjoyed all my time out there on LIV. It’s been a blast. I’ve learned a lot when I was out there playing. Hopefully, my 4Aces and the team can go out there and win everything. I’ll still be pulling for them and watching them. I’m really grateful to have the opportunity to play everywhere around the world like I have. Now we’re starting a new chapter, and I can’t wait for it to get rolling.”

While Reed is promising to root to for the success of 4Aces GC, he might have just influenced others to follow the road he and Koepka have already taken. Just days back, former LIV Golf pros Kevin Na and Hudson Swafford had applied to the PGA Tour to get reinstated. Swafford, alongside Pat Perez, has been promised a return date of January 1, 2027. Meanwhile, Na is still waiting for an update on the matter from Brian Rolapp and team.