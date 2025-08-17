Dustin Johnson Juggles Husband Duties While Chasing First Season Win at LIV Golf Indianapolis

Dustin Johnson is on fire at LIV Golf Indianapolis, firing rounds of 9-under and 7-under to sit tied for the lead at 16-under with Sebastián Muñoz at Chatham Hills. The former world No. 1 is chasing his first win of the season after an inconsistent year that’s left him 28th in the standings. Despite the chase, Johnson still made time to step away from the course and share a moment with his wife, Paulina Gretzky.

A photo posted by Paulina Gretzky on Instagram captured a candid moment of the duo attending a concert at Chatham Hills. Like every event, LIV Golf brought its signature blend of sports and entertainment to Chatham Hills, with performances by country star Riley Green and pop sensation Jason Derulo. “From the range to the stage,” Greztky captioned the post, while watching the performance from backstage, dressed in a green polo crop top and a black skirt. While Paulina Gretzky turned heads as she always does, Johnson kept things relaxed in a simple t-shirt, with both clearly savoring the moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky)

For Dustin Johnson, life off the course seems just as important as his performances between the ropes. Known for his calm, composed demeanor under pressure, much of that balance appears to come from his relationship with Paulina Gretzky. The two began dating in 2013 and got engaged just seven months later, eventually welcoming two sons, Tatum and River.

Their journey hasn’t been without challenges; Johnson’s brief break from golf in 2014 and cheating rumors in 2018 tested their bond—but they remained committed. After nearly nine years of being engaged, their long-term relationship culminated in marriage at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee in April 2022.

At the 2025 Masters Par-3 Contest, Paulina Gretzky took on the role of caddie for Dustin Johnson, carrying his clubs and even holding his hand on the seventh hole. The moment showed the simple but strong support she gives him both on and off the course. As Johnson put it, “She’s such a big supporter of mine … obviously, with golf or any professional athlete, or even a business, you got to have somebody to support you. I’ve spent a lot of time away from home, or at the golf course, or traveling on the road, whatever it is. So, you need that special person, especially with the kids, she does a great job taking care of everything else, so all I got to do is worry about golf.”

Despite missing the cut in all four majors this year and scoring only 48 points this season on LIV, Johnson remained defiant about his slump. But with his wife by his side this week, Dustin Johnson has a real shot at claiming a LIV title this season as he prepares to tee it up in the final round at Chatham Hills.

Dustin Johnson has come close several times this season

Throughout the 2025 LIV Golf season, Dustin Johnson has found himself in contention multiple times, often taking early or mid-tournament leads, only to fall short of sealing the deal on Sunday. One of the more notable instances came at LIV Golf Singapore, where Dustin Johnson opened with a blistering 8-under round at Sentosa Golf Club. He even sank a massive 60-foot birdie putt during his second round to take a share of the lead heading into the final round. However, a cold putter and a string of missed fairways on Sunday saw him slip down the leaderboard, eventually finishing tied 5th after carding 2-over.

Another painful near-miss came at LIV Golf Andalucia, where Dustin Johnson led outright after 36 holes despite opening with a 4-over round. But his stellar 7-under round bumped him atop the leaderboard, and he found himself in the leader group on Sunday. Despite all efforts, Johnson couldn’t find his form and carded one-over par on the final day and finished tied 7th. These recurring close calls have become a frustrating theme in his 2025 campaign. While he’s struggled to find form and be consistent, Dustin Johnson has gone low in several rounds. But the lack of a win has cast a shadow over what could have been a comeback season.