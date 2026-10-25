Dustin Johnson Leads $100M LIV Golf Revolt as Players Demand Severance From Saudi PIF

If you ever visit the official website of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), you will learn how their expansion into the sports world has increased over time. Their plan had always been to leverage sports to build global recognition, promising a sustainable future to whoever they partnered with. Four years ago, they did the same with LIV Golf, establishing a breakaway league that gave anyone who joined a simple ultimatum: leave traditional golf leagues and anything that comes with them.

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Many jumped the boat behind the promises PIF made. But as they stepped back from their commitment, they also left the players hanging. After all, long before PIF actually announced its decision, it knew what it was going to do, but it still didn’t factor in the golfers who were making everything happen. As LIV Golf now plans to restructure itself as LIV 2.0 behind BC partners’ $300 million, their biggest creditors are returning to haunt them, led by two-time major champion Dustin Johnson.

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According to a report from The Athletic, the group of players, which also includes Bubba Watson and Thomas Detry, has categorized their demands as severance deals from the PIF. A source, who remained anonymous because he is not allowed to speak on the matter, told the outlet that none of the players in the group are expected to sign with LIV 2.0, which is set to emerge from the bankruptcy restructuring ahead of the 2027 season.

Meanwhile, Johnson’s longtime lawyer, David Cornwell, who also served as the general manager of 4Aces GC, is representing the group and spoke to The Athletic, explaining their side.

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“Given their reliance on these promises, our group seeks a sensible severance payment as part of the wind-up of LIV,” Cornwell told The Athletic. “The decision to release potential claims against the PIF and join LIV 2.0 will be influenced largely by how the PIF manages the wind-up of LIV 1.0.”

Johnson was one of the biggest names who was condemned for his decision to join the breakaway league. But you cannot disagree with his reasons about flexibility, family, and a stable future. The worse news is that he trusted them again this year.

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Before PIF announced its decision, Johnson had signed a multi-year extension with LIV Golf in January, committing to lead 4Aces GC through 2029. With LIV Golf filing for bankruptcy and rejection of standing contracts, that decision is now looking less appealing.

According to another source who spoke to the outlet, the players were offered just two cents on the dollar by the PIF to settle their unpaid contracts. Needless to say, this clarifies why Johnson’s lawyer has warned the broader sports business community about how the PIF treated the league and its players.

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“The PIF was an honorable business partner until what we regard as its abandonment of LIV golfers,” Cornwell said. “Professional sports leagues and their player unions in the United States, along with sports organizations worldwide, should take notice: the PIF’s treatment of LIV golfers may signal how it will treat professional athletes in other sports. How you do one thing is usually how you do everything.”

Johnson’s lawyer added that the players had made “career-altering decisions” by joining LIV Golf at its inception, based on “repeated promises” from the PIF. Cornwell also claimed that players were hesitant to sign with the league for next season because of uncertainty over how LIV would settle the payments it still owes them.

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Now, Johnson is leading a group of more than ten LIV players seeking $100 million in compensation for their unpaid contracts. These players are unlikely to return to LIV 2.0. What’s even more concerning is that while these players struggle to get paid, the tour has already paid retention bonuses totaling $15.6 million.

LIV chooses its bosses over its players, as the latter repeat the story

Less than three months before LIV filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, it made payments to executives, including LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil. The Athletic also spoke to another source, who requested anonymity and said the PIF viewed itself as an equity investor in LIV Golf that had simply decided to stop investing in the league, something we already knew.

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Last year, PIF’s decision-makers realized that they were losing billions of dollars through LIV Golf, instead of what they thought would be beneficial to them in one way or another. And in the priority list, LIV Golf simply didn’t make it and had to be cut loose. But the source also claimed that the PIF was not involved in any discussions with the players, which remains inconclusive.

Notably, though, the update regarding the demands comes after several players decided to leave the league.

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Where does LIV 2.0 stand now after its deadline ended

It has to be said, it doesn’t look good.

Tyrrell Hatton, Tom McKibbin, and Ian Poulter have already announced their departures from LIV Golf. Jon Rahm has also exited, while Sergio Garcia was released from his contract after approaching the bankruptcy court.

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As for LIV Golf, the league is looking to the courts to resolve the outstanding claims, with players accounting for the seven largest of its unsecured creditors and 14 of the top 30.

LIV Golf had until Sunday to sign enough players for LIV 2.0 to move forward with a deal involving its prospective lead investors, BC Partners, who are prepared to inject up to $300 million into the league. However, BC Partners also has the option to extend the deadline. 24 hours later, we don’t know yet how things are looking.

At least four players have publicly committed to the 2027 season: Richard Bland, Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele, and Ben Campbell. Bryson DeChambeau is also linked to the league so far. However, that is far from enough to field a competitive tour.

If the league survives, it is expected to return with a significantly revamped format featuring fewer events and smaller purses. It will be interesting to see whether Dustin Johnson and the others receive the money they are seeking from the PIF.