Dustin Johnson Recalls Embarrassing Moment While Playing Against Rory McIlroy 18 Years Ago

In 2007, fresh off his debut at the Arnold Palmer Cup, Dustin Johnson was gearing up for his first Walker Cup, still an amateur and just months away from turning pro. With only three months separating the two events, the contrast in pressure was intense. Winning with the Arnold Palmer Cup team was thrilling, but the Walker Cup came with higher stakes, bigger crowds, and a different kind of tension. Looking back now, it’s hard to picture the calm, collected champion we see today ever losing his composure — yet that week, Johnson’s nerves got the best of him, leading to an unforgettable meltdown on the very first tee.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Johnson recently reflected on an unforgettable moment from the 2007 Walker Cup at Royal County Down. Speaking during the current Walker Cup at Cypress Point Club, he laughed about how his nerves got the best of him on the very first tee.

“I was on the first tee and Colt was laughing at me because I swear my ball took off before the guy ended up finish, you know, ended up, he couldn’t even get through announcing my name, and my ball was already in the air because I was so nervous to tee off,” Johnson recalled with a grin.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That anxious swing came during a high-stakes match that meant even more for Johnson and his partner, Colt Knost. The two teamed up in the morning foursomes to represent Team USA against Great Britain & Ireland—and managed to come away with a crucial win. It was a pivotal moment for both players, marking one of their first steps on the international stage.

At the time, Johnson was a rising star, fresh off impressive victories at the Northeast Amateur and Monroe Invitational. Meanwhile, Knost was riding the momentum of a remarkable summer in which he captured both the U.S. Amateur and the U.S. Amateur Public Links titles. Their partnership not only delivered an important point for Team USA but also showcased the talent that would soon carry both men into the professional ranks.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The atmosphere that day only heightened the pressure. Johnson and Knost faced local favorites Rory McIlroy and Jonathan Caldwell in front of a raucous crowd of 10,000 fans, with nearly 8,000 following their group down the fairways. At just 18 years old, McIlroy had the full support of the Northern Irish crowd, creating an electric environment that tested every ounce of Johnson and Knost’s composure.

AD

Knost provided his own vivid account of Johnson’s anxiety. “We get to the tee. The starter is like, this is our match number two representing the United States,” Knost explained. “The place goes nuts. They go, now on the tee representing USA, Dustin Johnson. He hit the ball before they finished his name.” Knost started laughing immediately. “I go, what the hell was that? He goes, Bro, I was so nervous. I had to get that over with.” Here’s the crazy part, though. Johnson’s nervous energy actually produced spectacular results.

His premature drive traveled approximately 400 yards down Royal County Down’s opening par-5, outdistancing McIlroy by roughly 80 yards. The shot showcased the raw power that would later define Johnson’s professional career. Talk about turning anxiety into an advantage.

Nevertheless, both players continued feeling the pressure throughout their match. Knost recalled how the crowds walking behind them affected his own performance. “The people like in the Walker Cup, especially there they walk behind the group in the fairway,” Johnson remembered. “The fairways were firm so you could hear him trampling. So he had to back off.” Then Johnson started laughing at his partner’s discomfort. The tables had turned completely.

Both players acknowledged the unique atmosphere that the Walker Cup competition creates. Johnson later described feeling like “100,000 people” were watching despite the actual attendance. Meanwhile, the match developed into a genuine battle between future superstars. Neither player backed down from the challenge.

Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy Lead Star-Studded 2007 Walker Cup Class

The 2007 Walker Cup ultimately served as a breeding ground for future superstars. Johnson’s nervous breakdown previewed a career filled with major championships and world rankings. Similarly, his opponent, McIlroy, would also climb to the top of professional golf.

That American team featured an incredible collection of future talent. Rickie Fowler, Webb Simpson, and Billy Horschel all competed alongside Johnson. Meanwhile, Great Britain and Ireland countered with McIlroy and future Masters champion Danny Willett. Additionally, the collective success of these players demonstrates how amateur competitions shape professional careers.

The numbers absolutely tell an incredible story. Johnson eventually won two major championships and spent over 135 weeks ranked as the world number one. McIlroy captured five majors and spent 122 weeks at the top of the rankings. Furthermore, their 2007 teammates went on to collect dozens of additional PGA Tour victories and hundreds of millions in career earnings. The 2007 field produced eight future PGA Tour winners from the American side alone.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The match itself ended in a dramatic half after 18 holes. Despite Johnson’s strong start, Knost missed a crucial putt on the final hole. “We ended up it was a really tough match against Rory, and we ended up having it, though Colt missed a short putt on the last hole,” Johnson recalled. The Americans ultimately won the overall competition 12.5-11.5, marking their first victory on foreign soil since 1991.

Today, as the 2025 Walker Cup unfolds at Cypress Point Club, Johnson’s reflection reminds us how amateur golf shapes future legends. That nervous 23-year-old who couldn’t wait for his introduction became one of golf’s most composed champions. His premature swing remains a perfect example of how pressure moments create lasting memories and forge championship character.