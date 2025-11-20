Dustin Johnson’s Actions After Hitting New Career Low at $5M Event Speaks Volumes

Dustin Johnson turned pro in 2007. And from the very next year, he never went winless in a golf season. From 2008 to the 2020-2021 season, Johnson won on the PGA Tour. Then he joined LIV and won one event each in 2022, 2023, and 2024. The last time he won was at the Las Vegas event in February 2024. After a consistent performance throughout his career, things started going south for the American golfer.

He ended the 2025 season on an even bitter note. Dustin Johnson was playing at the $5 million event, the PIF Saudi International, the final event before the 2020 Masters champion bids farewell to his 2025 season. However, with rounds of 70-74, he finished two over par and didn’t even make the cut.

“It was up and down. I started playing a little better towards the end of the year, obviously, didn’t play great here,” Dustin Johnson said about his 2025 season after missing the line at the PIF Saudi International. His start was very poor, considering the consistency and calibre Johnson has shown over the years.

He finished T44, T31, 54, T5, T27, T7, and T34 in the first seven events on the LIV Golf schedule. But as he pointed out, there was some improvement in the last six events. With finishes at T10, T13, T7, 54, T25, and 3, the second half of the season was slightly better for him.

However, he struggled again at his last event of 2025. And it is not the first time. Dustin Johnson knows and has pointed out that he has always struggled at the Riyadh Golf Club. “For some reason, I struggle around this golf course. I mean, the LIV event we play here. Last year, the Saudi International was here. I don’t know what it is about the golf course, but for some reason, I just struggle around here,” Johnson said.

Dustin Johnson didn’t make the cut at the 2024 PIF Saudi International as well. He carded rounds of 70-71 to finish at par. But with the cut line at 3 under par, Johnson was not able to make it to the last two rounds. And according to the 2020 Tour Championship winner, it is not only because he is playing badly. He is just not able to perform at the Riyadh Golf Club.

“This week I played much better than my score. I mean, I made zero putts. It was like every time I missed a shot, I made a bogey. It was just one of those fun weeks,” Johnson said.

While his 2025 season went winless, he aims to make a good comeback in the 2026 season. This year, he blames his driver for not being able to win a single event. “Yeah, for sure. I obviously won early in the last year or last season in Vegas. But since then, I’ve really struggled with the driver. Which is generally the best part of my game,” Dustin Johnson said. “Obviously, the weeks I drive it well, I play well, I’ll have a chance to win. Yeah. But, overall, as a whole, the last pretty much 2 years, I’ve just struggled with the driver.”

For now, the LIV golfer is trying to find a middle ground. He is looking for a driver that goes well with the rest of his game. Johnson is someone who has changed his drivers a lot throughout his career. He started with TaylorMade’s M1 driver in 2015. Then he switched to M2 in 2016 before going back to M1.

He won many events with M1 in 2017, and then went to M3 and M4 in 2018. In 2019, he won two different events with two different drivers, the Saudi International with M6 and the WGC-Mexico Championship with M5. This season, too, he used multiple drivers, including TaylorMade’s Qi35 driver at LIV Riyadh and Titleist’s GT2 driver at the 2025 PGA Championship.

While his 2025 season was not on par, Dustin Johnson aims to have an excellent 2026.

Dustin Johnson will continue his journey with LIV Golf

For his 2026 season, Dustin Johnson is confirmed to be continuing with LIV Golf. His contract ended in 2025, but he signed another one. He will continue to captain the 4 Aces GC team. He recently agreed to a new contract with the league, extending his commitment through at least the 2026 season. However, the exact details of the contract are not out yet.

Imago 2016 U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson had every reason to smile after outdueling Jordan Spieth Sunday on Long Island. (USGA/John Mummert)

His 4 Aces came 7th on the Team Championship Standings. Other members of the team include Patrick Reed, Harold Varner III, and Thomas Pieters. “Good. I mean, I feel like the game’s been in good form. Obviously, my score doesn’t really reflect that. I feel like I played way better than my score this week, but I feel good about it going into 2026,” Dustin Johnson said about going into 2026.

This season, LIV is switching from its traditional 54-hole format to the standard 72-hole format. And if things go well, Scott O’Neil may also be able to make LIV an eligible tour for the OWGR points.

Everything seems to be going on track currently for LIV Golf and Dustin Johnson. While 2025 might not have been what Johnson had hoped for, he is positive about the upcoming season.