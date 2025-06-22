Dustin Johnson’s $125M LIV Golf Contract Under Scrutiny After Questionable Business Move from 2x Major Champ

When a player has pocketed $125 million and their trophy shelf includes a Masters green jacket, you’d think he’s living his best life. So, when Dustin Johnson joined the Saudi-backed LIV golf in 2022, the message was clear — he wanted to live his life, not continue creating a legacy. However, being one of the most decorated players, including being the World No. 1 in 2017, to now ranking 907th on the OWGR, Johnson’s career has been under scrutiny for a while. Fast-forward to today, and that ‘best life’ narrative is looking a little shaky as he has raised eyebrows again with a recent collaboration that he announced on his social media. And as usual, fans couldn’t hold back their opinions.

Having turned professional in 2007, Johnson racked up 31 wins in his career, including 24 on the PGA Tour. He has won every year on the PGA Tour since then, except in 2014, where he still managed to earn six top-10 finishes and four top-5s. With two major wins under his belt, including his last win at the 2020 Masters, Johnson was once a dominant force on the PGA Tour.

But with several missed cuts in 2022 and a tempting offer from LIV, Johnson chose the latter. He reportedly received a sum of $125 million in his LIV contract when he joined three years ago, and cited that his move was merely to spend more time with his family. But he continues to struggle even on LIV Golf, with his last win more than a year ago. And with his LIV contract coming to an end this year, Johnson will need a backup plan if he’s looking to return to the PGA Tour, as he hasn’t made a single cut in any of the three majors he has played this year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bear Degidio (@beardegidio) Expand Post

Just on the eve of his 40th birthday, the LIV star posted a collaboration on his Instagram where he was promoting sweat-proof chains from a brand, Jaxxon. In the short clip, Dustin Johnson is seen wearing the chain and expressing how the “versatility and durability allow him to wear the chains straight from a day on the course to a night out with his wife.” While players have to do what they have to do, fans had a field day on social media when they couldn’t help but take a jab at the LIV Star.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans react to Dustin Johnson’s latest collaboration

A fan commented, “Okay, so this guy making $200M needs to wear a “sweat proof” plated chain because he can’t afford real gold that doesn’t wear off from activity. Makes sense,” taking a sarcastic jibe at Johnson. And we can’t agree, but it does make sense. It’s a rather tacky move for someone who received $125 million in payouts on LIV and is clearly one of the richest golfers right now with that kind of money. If nothing else, he can definitely afford a real gold chain.

“LOL doesn’t DJ have enough money from LIV, he obv doesn’t wear this junk as 100+ millionaire,” another user hilariously joined in, hinting at Dustin Johnson probably putting on a show. I mean, it is kind of hard to believe that one of the highest-earning golfers in the world would be wearing something like what he was promoting.

Another chimed in, “You didn’t make enough joining LIV?” asking Dustin Johnson if the handsome payouts were not enough for him to star in a collaboration like this. While he hasn’t had any wins this year, he’s had three top-10 finishes on LIV. And while $4 million is up for grabs for every individual win, a person coming even fourth will take home a million dollars. Even in the team events on LIV, those who finish even third would pocket $500,000. So you can do the math of how money he possibly must have.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While he must have made quite a handsome amount, a user sarcastically commented that Johnson’s promotion of the chains was probably because he must be running low on money—“The LIV 💰💰💰running low🤷🏻‍♀️.” He seems to have made a lot of money in his career, but his once dominant form is nowhere to be seen.

With fewer events, guaranteed money, and more time with his family, DJ seemed to have found his sweet spot. But over time, the numbers have started to tell a different story. His debut season on LIV was fruitful, but he has had only 3 victories, with his last being nearly 15 months ago in Las Vegas. He currently ranks 27th out of 60 players, which is not impressive for someone who has had two major wins. And a fan hinted that he desperately needs a win, to save himself from further criticism, “Dustin you need a win in the worst way.”With his LIV contract set to expire later this year, and no clear path back to PGA glory, it’s starting to feel like DJ might need more than a fresh chain; he might need a comeback plan.