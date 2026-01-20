Dustin Johnson Sends Subtle Warning to Scottie Scheffler and Co. After Re-Signing With LIV Golf

Dustin Johnson isn’t backing down. The former world No. 1 has sent a message to Scottie Scheffler and the PGA Tour’s best after committing to LIV Golf, declaring he can return to the sport’s pinnacle despite falling to a 639th world ranking.

Dustin Johnson told Today’s Golfer he still feels his game is “good enough to get back to the top of golf,” adding: “If I play well, I think I’ll get into them (the majors). I want to play and compete. I still feel like I’m good enough to compete with the best.”

Johnson recently signed a multiyear extension to remain with LIV Golf as the 4Aces captain, underscoring his commitment to the Saudi-backed league. Since joining LIV in 2022, his game has gotten worse, and he missed the cut in six of his last nine major appearances.

But Dustin Johnson showed signs of his old game with consistent LIV performances, including five top-10 finishes in the 2025 season, the best of which was a third-place finish at LIV Golf Indianapolis. Because he has already won the Masters and the U.S. Open, the former Masters champion is only eligible for those two majors in 2026.

