Dustin Johnson Shows True Colors With Message to Patrick Reed Following His LIV Golf Exit

Dustin Johnson was left in a very tight spot when Patrick Reed announced that he would no longer compete in LIV Golf. It was just a few days before the 2026 season was about to begin. This left a huge void in Johnson’s 4Aces GC to fill. While several professional golfers have shared their views about the incident, the captain finally took a jab at the 9x PGA Tour winner.

“In 2023, P [Patrick] Reed was one of them. Sorry to see him go. Yeah, I have no idea,” Dustin Johnson revealed at a press conference after his team won the 2026 LIV Golf Hong Kong.

He responded to a question about whether he remembers who was on the team when 4Aces GC won in 2023. DJ’s dismissive tone was clear in his cold and unsentimental response, combined with a smile, despite Reed’s presence potentially leaving the team in a tight spot.

Patrick Reed joined LIV Golf in 2022. He played as one of the most promising members of 4Aces GC through 2025. However, contract negotiations didn’t go as planned for the upcoming season.

He announced his departure on January 28, 2026, through an X post. And the new season was to kick off on February 4, 2026, with LIV Golf Riyadh.

This left Dustin Johnson and 4Aces GC scrambling.

Miguel Tabuena filled in for Reed at Riyadh, and Johnson then decided to sign a season-long deal with Anthony Kim to be on his team. Kim rose to the occasion at LIV Golf Adelaide, earning his first professional title after 16 long years.

While Kim clinched the title, the team finished 3rd at Adelaide. The same happened in Riyadh.

Finally, at LIV Golf Hong Kong, the team won a title after two years.

4Aces GC was the dominant team at the start of LIV Golf. In 2022, it won 4 times in the regular season and then the Team Championship. The team followed this with two wins in 2023, including a victory in London. Since then, 4Aces GC has never made it past the finish line.

The media asked whether Dustin Johnson remembers who was on the team back in 2023, when they last won. While Johnson revealed only Reed’s name, the other two members of the team were Pat Perez and Peter Uihlein. However, the team has completely changed since then. And it was this new team that led them to victory after 2 years.

The revamped 4Aces GC team

In 2026, the 4Aces GC team features captain Dustin Johnson, Thomas Pieters, Thomas Detry, and Anthony Kim. While Johnson has been the captain since the start in 2022, the other three members joined recently.

In fact, both Thomas Detry and Anthony Kim joined it this year.

Thomas Pieters joined the team in December 2024. He was traded from RangeGoats GC. Pieters is a Ryder Cup veteran with 6 DP World Tour titles.

Pieters played a huge role in bringing in fellow Belgian golfer Thomas Detry to the team.

Detry won the 2025 WM Phoenix Open to become the first professional from his country to win on the PGA Tour. After his win, DJ and Pieters poached him for the 2026 season. Detry joined in January 2026.

The last to join the team is Anthony Kim.

Kim was a wild card in 2025 but lost the spot because of relegation. However, he clinched the third position at the 2026 LIV Golf Promotions to win the spot back for 2026. When Patrick Reed left 4Aces GC, DJ decided to sign Kim to replace him for the 2026 season.

The team performed exceptionally well at LIV Golf Hong Kong 2026 to win. While Jon Rahm clinched the individual win, Thomas Detry and Thomas Pieters followed him closely.

With a 20-under-par score, Detry finished solo 2nd on the leaderboard. Just one stroke behind him is Pieters.

Anthony Kim, who won the last event, finished T31 with 9-under par. Captain Dustin Johnson was one stroke ahead of him.

He carded rounds of 2-under par, 1-under par, 2-under par, and 5-under par to finish T24, just like Bryson DeChambeau.

Collectively, they scored 58-under par to win as a team. In the final round, they scored the second-best score of 16-under par to edge past Round 3 leaders Smash GC.

The revamped lineup clearly delivered when it mattered. The four members together ended the team’s title drought with a dominant performance in Hong Kong. While Dustin Johnson may be missing Patrick Reed, he would certainly be happy with how the new team has shaped up.