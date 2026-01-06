Dustin Johnson to Poach $10M PGA Tour Pro for LIV Golf Before 2026 Season – Report

With Brooks Koepka and Pat Perez leaving, LIV Golf has already faced quite a few setbacks in the recent past. Moreover, stepping into the new season, they have also embraced a few major changes like going from the 54-hole format to the traditional 72-hole structure. As LIV Golf continues to reshape itself ahead of the 2026 season, the league’s winter recruitment drive is telling a very different story from its headline-grabbing early years. At the center of that shift is Dustin Johnson.

The LIV stalwart and 4 Aces GC captain, who also holds equity in his franchise, is reportedly set to strengthen his team by bringing in one of the most established PGA Tour players still outside the Saudi-backed league. That player is none other than the world No. 57, Thomas Detry.

Detry boasts a consistent presence on the PGA Tour, with career earnings already crossing the $10 million mark. The Times reporter, Tom Kershaw, shared his take on the matter and wrote, “It is understood Detry is likely to join the 4Aces, which would reunite him with fellow Belgian Thomas Pieters. Harold Varner is expected in turn to join Smash GC, Brooks Koepka’s old franchise, which is now led by Talor Gooch.”

This is a developing story…