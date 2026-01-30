Dustin Johnson’s New Partner Mocks Patrick Reed as LIV Golf Decision Puts Them in Tough Spot

LIV Golf was all set to start its 2026 campaign in just a few days when Patrick Reed delivered a telling blow. He left 4Aces GC hanging at the last minute, revealing his decision to exit the Saudi-backed league. Now, as Dustin Johnson looks to fill the gap, one of his new partners does not seem to be happy with Reed’s antics at all, despite Reed issuing a peace offering to his former team.

“Yesterday we planned to announce our partnership with the 4Aces… This is the story we were going to tell.. Someone had other ideas, but the show must go on…. – SWAG Golf” read the opening lines of a promotional video from SWAG Golf.

As it turns out, the video was shot with Reed, Johnson and other 4Aces stars to announce their latest partnership. However, after the 35-year-old left the team for the PGA Tour, SWAG Golf decided to pull a bold move on Reed. The official X account of the company posted the video, which was shot before the 2018 Masters Tournament winner departed from the league. Notably, instead of reproducing the clip, SWAG Golf went on with the old one.

They blurred Reed from the video as well as distorted his voice throughout the clip. Surely, the backlash is quite expected as Reed’s absence means that 4Aces GC are a player short with the LIV Golf Riyadh event just a week away. Surprisingly, it looks like Reed still has a soft corner for his previous team.

Playing at the 2026 Bahrain Championship, Reed no longer wore his fancy LIV Golf cap. Instead, he sported a sponsorless $400 baseball cap. Speaking in a post-round interview, the former LIV golfer opened up on his stance about the 4Aces GC.

“I’ve really enjoyed all my time out there on LIV. It’s been a blast. I’ve learned a lot when I was out there playing. Hopefully, my 4Aces and the team can go out there and win everything. I’ll still be pulling for them and watching them. I’m really grateful to have the opportunity to play everywhere around the world like I have,” said Reed.

This was a perfect example of Reed being humble and not disrespecting his past. After all, he has had some significant success with the 4Aces. Beating three of his fellow LIV golfers, the 35-year-old won the LIV Golf Dallas 2025 in a four-way playoff. Moreover, playing for four seasons, Reed’s total earnings amounted to a pretty lucrative $40.7 million.

For now, the 9-time tournament winner on the PGA Tour will have to serve a one-year ban. Ending in August 2026, Reed will be eligible to compete on the DP World Tour and will try to get into the top-10 of the Race to Dubai rankings. Meanwhile, as Reed stares at a long road ahead of him, Brooks Koepka shared his opinion on his fellow LIV golfer’s PGA Tour decision.

Brooks Koepka backs Patrick Reed’s family-first PGA Tour return decision

Just days after Brooks Koepka got reinstated to the PGA Tour under the Returning Member Program, Patrick Reed announced his own decision. Koepka was in the split fairway when he came to know about the development. After concluding that round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Koepka shared his brief take on Reed’s bold decision.

Imago June 7, 2024, Humble, Texas, USA: Brooks Koepka of Smash R and Patrick Reed of 4Aces walk off the first hole during the 2024 LIV Golf Houston at Golf Club of Houston. Humble USA – ZUMAw109 20240607_fap_w109_009 Copyright: xDebbyxWongx

Koepka voiced his support towards Reed’s judgment and decision and added, “Whatever Patrick wants to do and to be the best golfer he can be, best for his family, I’m in full support of that.” The former LIV golfer further continued. “I think everybody’s different, and they have to make decisions for what’s best for their family. If he’s doing that, then I’m 100 percent behind him.”

Koepka shared how he wasn’t aware of the update, saying, “I was with Jeff Pierce on 2, and he just kind of stopped in the fairway and asked me if I saw it. I’m like, no, I’m out here on the golf course, my phone’s in the bag, so I didn’t see anything.”

Koepka stressed on the fact that Reed has taken the correct decision if it turns out to be beneficial for his family. Notably, that’s the reason that Reed has cited as the catalyzing factor behind his decision to part ways with the Saudi-backed league. He has shared how his little daughter used to break down in tears every time he had to leave his family and stay away from them for days to cater to his responsibilities as a LIV Golfer. Thus, to make sure that he gets to prioritize the needs of his family while also maintaining his career in golf, he decided to leave LIV and rejoin the PGA Tour.