8-Time PGA Tour Champ Addresses One Pressing Concern About U.S. Open Returning to Oakmont

The 2025 US Open is set to tee off with some thunder effect, from June 9 -15. The event opens with a huge purse of $21.5 million, where the winner gets to take a staggering $4.3 million home. It’s going to be a fierce battle this year as the giants of golf, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Bryson DeChambeau come face to face. Well, the most asked question is here: who are the most probable bets?

Scheffler stands at the top +300 odds, followed by Rory +700, and DeChambeau has taken third position. This year’s US Open is especially important to DeChambeau, as there is a lot at stake here. He has to prove that even LIV Golfers are real golfers, to prove the efficiency of his methods and choice of equipment, and finally, to keep his title as the reigning champion. Will DeChambeau be able to show his prowess amidst bad weather speculations?

In a recent X post, Billy Horschel has deflated the tensions regarding the weather conditions at the Oakmont Country Club. Taking to X, he said, “It poured last time we were there. Course held up just fine.” He stated that it poured even in the 2024 US Open, but the tournament went on smoothly. However, being aware of the weather conditions will help the players to be better prepared. Let’s take a look at the weather forecast for the 2025 US Open.

The practice rounds of the tournament start on the 9th of June, and the weather does not seem very bright on that day. The weather forecast indicates a humid start to the day with a temperature of 77°F. The players are sure to get sweaty and tired. But the dry climate will be ideal for players, as the lower winds at 9 mph will not disrupt the ball flight. However, 83% of the precipitation is also shown, depicting a high probability of rain showers and thunderstorms. The temperature slowly drops by 1% on Wednesday to 76°F, this day will be a perfect balance of dryness and moisture. The WSW winds will hit at a speed of 8 mph, which allows for enhanced ball flight and straight hits. The precipitation rate has fallen to 41%, so the probability of rain and thunderstorms is low. With such an unpredictable climate, don’t forget to pack your umbrella.

As we head into Thursday, the climate is reassuring, with beautiful, clear skies, a scorching high of 79 F, with WSW winds passing by at a speed of 5 mph. Yes, the day is hot, but that’s exactly what some players are wishing for. The players can give their best shot without worrying about the threat of heavy winds. The humidity is much lower than on Tuesday, which allows long-distance hitters like DeChambeau to have precise ball striking and control of the greens. But players should remain cautious about keeping their energy in check, as the heat could cause fatigue and low motivation. The chances of rain on this day are very low. As the night comes, it will cool down to 62°F with low winds hitting at a speed of 2 mph. Well, what will the weather look like on the tournament days?

What does the final three days have in store for the players?

Friday marks a great day for the players with favourable weather conditions. During the daytime, the temperature stands at 86°F, which will allow the ball to go further, and also the fairways will give more roll out. The SSE winds travel at a speed of 2 mph, which is ideal to avoid too much curve of the ball. There is a small percentage of precipitation, which shows some light showers might occur at irregular intervals. As the sun rises on the next day, Saturday, it will be partially cloudy with outbreaks of rain in the morning. The early morning shower could trouble the players, as it is challenging to play on a wet ground. However, the temperature on the day will be 84°F with the southeast winds traveling at a speed of 5 mph. This is an ideal temperature for playing unless interrupted by sudden rain.

Finally, on Sunday, the temperature is recorded to be 80°F, which is almost perfect weather with the southwest wind coming at 6 mph. There will be partially cloudy skies with small spells of rain happening now and then. With the final rounds around the corner, the natural question arises, who will conquer the challenging terrain? Let us know in the comments below.