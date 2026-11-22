2026 has been a loud year on the LPGA, to say the least. At a glance, 19 different players have won this year, with five claiming their first victories. Among the big names, Nelly Korda and Haeran Ryu each won two of the five majors. All of that now lands in Naples, where the top 60 from the Race to the CME Globe play for an $11 million purse, and the winner is also crowned the season-long Race to the CME Globe champion.



But this Sunday’s final round in Naples is about more than the $4 million winner’s check. There are some personal milestones at stake for the players, too. Here are the top three storylines heading into the finale.

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Nelly Korda

Starting strong, Nelly Korda—who has had a very strong year—is very close to winning the LPGA Hall of Fame. Notably, Korda needs one point to reach the 27 required for the LPGA Hall of Fame.



For context, the Hall of Fame has no voting system. As the name suggests, it runs on points: one for a regular win, two for a major, and one each for Player of the Year, the Vare Trophy, and an Olympic gold medal. Korda’s 26 points are built on 19 tour wins, a Tokyo gold medal, and two Player of the Year awards. Her last point can only come from a win, which makes this week an all-or-nothing question.

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If she wins, she becomes the 36th inductee and the first since Lydia Ko in 2024. If she does not, she stays at 26, and the wait rolls into 2027. At 28, she would not be the youngest member either, since Ko qualified at 27 years, 3 months.

And to be fair, the win is in reach but not an easy one. For one, Korda has not clinched a win at this event in 10 starts. And her performance this weekend hasn’t been a ferocious one either. She missed fair chances of birdies, with all three of her bogeys this week being three-putts. Still, she found something on the range and shot a Saturday 65 with nine birdies, moving from six back to two back.

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Despite all the pressure, Korda is clear she doesn’t just want to chase the race and pressure herself.

She admitted, “I understand everyone wants a story, but for me, I just love the game. Sometimes I struggle with it, where I like listen to the outside and I put a little bit more pressure on myself, but I feel like I’ve learned.”

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That being said, there is a second milestone attached to the same afternoon. Annika Sorenstam’s career earnings record of $22,583,693 has stood for 25 years, and Korda sits about $160,000 short. A solo sixth-place finish pays $195,000, so she can take the record without the trophy. Even that has a catch.

Brooke Henderson

Second on the list is Henderson, who is chasing her own records. According to the LPGA, her first-round eagle on Thursday was her 16th of the season, equaling her own best total for a year. One more makes the mark hers alone.

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Notably, she isn’t novel to such challenges. At the Evian Championship in July, she made six eagles, the most any LPGA player has made in a single event. That included a hole-in-one on the par-3 eighth and a championship-record third eagle of the round on the 72nd hole, which forced a playoff she lost to Ryu.

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Afterward, she said her game was “in a really good spot.”

However, that form has not converted into a win this season, but it could possibly change this weekend. Her record is not. She has finished in the top 10 here in each of the last two years, T8 in 2024 and T7 in 2025, and the par-5 17th has given up birdies to both Korda and Thitikul this week.

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Jeeno Thitikul

Among many things at stake for Thitikul, a three-peat bid remains the highest. For context, Thitikul won this one in 2024 at 22 under, then again in 2025 at 26 under, collecting $8 million across the two wins. Korda finished third behind her last year, and this Sunday will see the two paired together again.

But that’s not all. A win here would be her fifth win of 2026, breaking the four-win tie she holds with Korda, and her 12th career win, which would tie Ariya Jutanugarn’s 12 LPGA wins, the most by a Thai player.

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The money record sits on top of that. She is fifth on the all-time list at about $20.29 million, and a $4 million check would lift her past $24 million, ahead of Sorenstam and Korda.

And her on-course performance remains strong too. She closed Thursday with five straight birdies, saying, “This golf course might like me as a friend so much.” She is now one shot back with a 27-hole bogey-free run.

Korda and Thitikul tee off in the same group, and only one of them can walk away with the trophy. Henderson needs just one good swing to crash the party.

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What are you looking forward to this Sunday?