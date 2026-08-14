18-Year-Old Golf Pro Dies After Shocking Medical Emergency at Qualifying Event

Jessica Bang‘s mother carried her bag at Moss Vale in February, watching her daughter card an eight-under 65 for a first professional win. On August 1, Bang collapsed in Bangkok while getting ready for a qualifying tournament, and remained hospitalized until her untimely passing.

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Bang, 18, died on August 13 at Synphaet Ramintra Hospital after suffering a brain hemorrhage, the WPGA Tour of Australasia confirmed, according to a report shared by Women’s Golf Journal (@wgjmag) on X.

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She had traveled to Thailand for the KLPGA Tour’s International Qualifying Tournament when she collapsed, and surgeons operated on her brain before placing her on life support in intensive care.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the WPGA Tour of Australasia and the broader Australian golf community are with Jessica’s family, friends and all those who knew and loved her at this incredibly difficult time,” the WPGA Tour of Australasia’s statement said.

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Bang’s family stayed by her bedside through the following twelve days. Her cousins set up a GoFundMe to help bring her home and cover the hospital bills, and donations climbed to more than $30,000 AUD as word of her condition spread through Australian golf.

“We would like to thank everyone for your overwhelming support and well-wishes. Sadly, Jessica passed away this morning, 13 August 2026, at Synphaet Ramintra Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, 7:20 am local time,” Bang’s cousins wrote in an update on the family’s GoFundMe page.

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Bang was born in South Korea and had become an Australian citizen not long ago, turning pro in November 2025 after earning her card through the WPGA Tour of Australasia qualifying school.

Golf NSW released its own statement after the news broke, pointing back to the win that had introduced Bang to a wider audience only months earlier. The Moss Vale victory came in her fifth start as a professional, a course-record round that made her name known across the Southern Highlands almost immediately.

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She made eight birdies and an eagle in the final round, and the putt that really put distance between her and the field was a 30-footer at the 15th. Bang had described that win as something she could barely process at the time, telling reporters it still didn’t feel real.

“It was at Moss Vale in February this year that Jessica claimed her first professional title. She was a talented golfer with a bright future ahead of her, and was well regarded for her kindness both on and off the course,” Golf NSW said.

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Attention now turns to Bang’s family and the GoFundMe still collecting toward her medical expenses in Thailand.