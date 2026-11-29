Anna Huang’s week began with disappointment in Alabama and ended with a trophy in Spain. On November 23, the 18-year-old Canadian finished tied for 52nd at LPGA Final Qualifying, well outside the top 25 and the ties who earned tour cards. Less than a week later, she was celebrating another win, this time at the Ladies European Tour season finale at La Cala Resort on Spain’s Costa del Sol.

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The Ladies European Tour announced the result on X on Sunday, November 29, writing, “Teenage superstar Anna Huang wins the season finale and secures her fifth LET title!”

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The victory gave Huang her fifth LET title and third of the 2026 season. She has won all five in just over a year, starting with the 2025 La Sella Open in Spain. At No. 53 in the world rankings, she is now the second-highest-ranked Canadian woman, behind only Brooke Henderson at No. 13.



Speaking after the round, she shared what she felt: “I started off a little bit slow with a bogey on one of the first few holes, but down the middle I started hitting the ball really well, and my ball striking was good. I ended up hitting it really close for some pretty easy birdies.”



She had good reason to be pleased with her game, too. A third-round 66 included five consecutive birdies from the ninth hole. However, Morgane Metraux made an even bigger move. The Swiss golfer carded seven birdies in a row on her way to a 62, closing the gap to just one shot heading into Sunday.

Huang held on when it mattered. She covered the front nine in 33, while Metraux could only manage a 71. There was a late scare on the back nine when Huang’s ball struck a drain cover on the 16th and bounced away, leading to a bogey. But she recovered with a birdie at the last to finish three shots clear. Her closing 69 took her to 19 under for the week.

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There was a significant financial reward as well. Huang took home $115,000 from the $768,000 prize purse, while runner-up Morgane Metraux earned around $69,000. The season-long Order of Merit, however, had already been decided in Taiwan, where Casandra Alexander secured the title. Huang began the week second in those standings.

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From Junior Success to Five LET Titles

Huang’s rise began in Vancouver, where her parents, Alex Huang and Amanda An, introduced her to golf when she was four. At six, she watched Lydia Ko win the Canadian Open at Vancouver Golf Club. Three years later, Huang was winning the U.S. Kids Golf World Championship.

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She continued to make her mark as a junior. In 2023, a birdie on the final hole helped Canada beat Korea by one stroke to win gold at the World Junior Girls Championship. Her success has since carried over to the professional game, with three LET victories arriving in 2026 alone.

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The first came in May at the Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco. Huang was trailing by as many as six shots during the final round but closed with a 66 to win by one. At 17, she became the youngest player to reach three LET titles. Afterward, she admitted she was “honestly just so shocked right now.”

Her performances on the LPGA Tour have offered further signs of what she can achieve. Huang tied for 13th at the Aramco Championship in April, followed by a tie for 42nd at the KPMG Women’s PGA and a tie for 22nd at the Evian Championship. At the latter, a third-round 66 helped her contend. She missed the cut at the AIG Women’s Open but saved one of her best performances for home.

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Her father, Alex, has been alongside her throughout that journey, serving as her caddie. Huang has also been balancing golf with school, finishing her senior year of high school online. Golf Canada’s women’s head coach, Salimah Mussani, has praised both her work ethic and understanding of the game.

“Her work ethic and her golf IQ are impressive.”

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For now, Huang has two tours to look forward to in 2027. She retains her LET status and has also earned full status on the Epson Tour, which serves as a pathway to the LPGA Tour. After missing out on an immediate promotion in Alabama, her fifth LET title in Spain gives her another strong platform to keep moving forward.