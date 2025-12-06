Eli Manning Points Fingers at Justin Thomas & Co. for Playing a Part in Ryder Cup Fans’ Chaos

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

Former Giants QB Eli Manning believes the rowdy New York crowd at the Ryder Cup was an immediate reaction to how Team USA had been performing at the event.

In a recent interview, Eli Manning was asked about how he might have felt after noticing how opponents and their families were treated. He admitted that over-enthusiastic fans are going to talk trash to the opponents, and it is bound to get heated. He also understands that, as fans, they will do everything in their power to give the opposition a hard time. But did the fans go too far?

“The fact that we were kind of getting our bu**s kicked a little bit, I think, got the fans, ‘Hey, we got to up our game, is what they were thinking. We got to do more.’ Which is not really probably the right mindset and the right thing. We can’t be going after the opposing players’ family and wives. That’s not a great look right there. That’s kind of more like a Philadelphia Eagles approach to this. We don’t want to go down that route. We have to keep it a little bit classier here, in New York,” Eli Manning said.

While it was tough for the fans, too, to deal with the setback, the behavior of the fans of New York indeed turned out to be a matter of controversy. And now, even the New York Giants quarterback has shared his take on the matter. US fans have indeed always been very emotional and vocal with their opinions. However, the loud hurls from the US fans in a sport which is known to be a gentleman’s game did not sit well with many, and that list also includes American football quarterback Eli Manning. And he also believes that Justin Thomas and the US team are partly responsible for triggering such a response from fans.

Justin Thomas voiced his concerns about the US fans’ unruly behavior in the 2025 Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup this year had a lot of heated controversies. While the American team was expected to win on home turf, things went horribly wrong for Team USA. Firstly, the likes of Thomas accused the Bethpage crews of not following Keegan Bradley’s instructions to speed up the green. However, by far, the most brutal controversy took place when the US fans turned extremely violent towards Team Europe players, especially Rory McIlroy.

Imago February 16, 2023: TIGER WOODS and JUSTIN THOMAS wait on the edge of the green at The Genesis Invitational Golf Tournament PGA, Golf Herren Tour 2023, Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, CA, USA, February 16, 2023. Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Justin Thomas were paired up in the first round of play…Credit Image cr /ZUMA Press – ZUMAmt3_ 0203028363st Copyright: xScottxMitchellx

Now then, any visiting team would expect a certain amount of pressure from the home crowd. However, with each passing day, as Team Europe marched towards victory, the US fans started to launch some vicious verbal attacks on the European players. And one of their prime targets was McIlroy. Unfortunately, things went out of bounds when the fans started to attack McIlroy’s family, especially his wife.

As the controversy is still very much hot, Thomas has put forth his opinion on the matter. In a recent episode of the ‘No Laying Up’ podcast, Thomas expressed his concerns about how volatile the fans became. “I think there just should have been a much better plan in place from the PGA and from the security aspect. It’s like you don’t want that to be what it is, but you know the first first day or two you throw a couple people out for saying some stuff like people are going to stop doing things like it’s um or or just some kind of accountability, right?” said Thomas.

Thus, it is evident that the conduct of the US fans was one of the biggest talking points of the Ryder Cup. Now, with things settling in, it will be interesting to see whether McIlroy gets back on the topic with a response. What are your thoughts on the behavior of the fans?