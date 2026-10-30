‘Elite Level S**thousery’: Sergio Garcia Trolled by DP World Tour Pro After Major Career Announcement

Sergio Garcia has stirred up a massive controversy in the golf community after announcing his exit from LIV Golf and his intention to rejoin the DP World Tour. Besides, he is also hoping to return to the Majors and the European Ryder Cup squad. In a statement on X, he described the move in very emotional terms. “This tour has been a massive part of my career from the very beginning, and I’m absolutely proud to call it home again. I am also keeping my options open for a return to the PGA Tour. It’s a big year ahead with the Ryder Cup, and I’m going to work my tail off for every opportunity I can get at more Majors and the biggest events in the game,” he stated.

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The statement was, of course, immediately met with criticism. His words opposed the hostile tone he adopted when departing to LIV Golf in 2022. At the time, he was in no doubt about his feelings. He was very vocal in his disdain for the traditional game on numerous live TV broadcasts and press conferences. He had confessed to feeling ignored and desperately wanted to get away from the old world. After resigning his PGA Tour card, he claimed to be very happy to be walking away from a tour where he felt underappreciated. He then went on to have a very protracted and nasty dispute with the DP World Tour over sanction fees and penalties for playing in conflicting events.

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Hence, two-time DP World Tour winner Eddie Pepperell displayed his anger over Garcia’s sudden turn on social media. He simply retweeted Garcia’s announcement and added: “This has to be Sergio trolling us? Absolutely. Elite level sh**housery. Or has he got dementia?” Pepperell has been one of the most outspoken critics of the DP World Tour’s approach to bringing back LIV defectors. He’s been consistently raging about the DP World Tour’s generosity of accommodation to those who have left.

Pepperell further clarified his statement after backlash from Garcia fans. He said, “To be clear, I think Sergio Garcia is still a wonderful player. He was my favourite golfer growing up, ahead of Tiger. And I can see the value he still brings, ahead of me certainly. But his statement today shows a remarkable lack of self-awareness. Like, a stunning amount.”

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Garcia’s financial resistance was particularly annoying to the regulars. After the arbitration panel ruled in favour of the DP World Tour on the issue of fines for playing in conflicting events, Garcia refused to pay and walked out of the DP World Tour in May 2023. While all the other defectors settled their accounts fairly quickly, Garcia dragged the issue on for over a year and a half. He only finally cleared his £1m in fines and sanctions in late 2024, at which point he realised that if he wasn’t a member he would be completely barred from ever playing in the Ryder Cup again.

Locker-Room Skepticism and Battle for Fans’ Acceptance

Garcia’s attempt to return has reignited the divide among European players over whether defectors should ever be allowed back into a prominent role on the DP World Tour or the Ryder Cup. Captain Luke Donald has been clear about his views. If a player pays their sanctions and plays the requisite number of events, they are eligible under the rulebook. However, several key figures in the locker room have expressed doubt over the viability of such a situation in terms of team dynamics.

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Golf fans immediately expressed their disbelief on social platforms. They accused Garcia of being utterly opportunistic. Fans quickly highlighted the pro golfer’s hundreds of millions in guaranteed LIV prize money. They also dug into Garcia’s 2022 Wells Fargo Championship outburst, where he was seen screaming at a rules official during a live TV broadcast. “I can’t wait to get off this tour… just a couple more weeks and I won’t have to deal with you lot anymore,” he said angrily. Fans pointed it out as definitive proof of his hypocrisy.

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One fan posted, “I’ve been so done with Garcia – a consistent spoiled brat…I have no doubt his outburst at Augusta this year might have indeed been the tipping point for “His Excellency” to question the $$ being paid to such petulance.”

Another fan voiced sheer exhaustion with Garcia’s career backtracking, urging golf bodies to stand firm. “Forget his early career talent….his behaviour the past few years has been shameful and your average golf fan has lost respect for him and cannot stand the sight of him. Him and the rest should be instructed to enter Q School if they want to return.”

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While several players will accept the return of the very best for purely competitive reasons, a bulk of the mid-tier players will only feel sheer frustration. Because established players on the tour watch the returnees get the field places, exemptions and the media attention despite publicly undermining the tour’s stature for years. For Garcia, earning his colleagues’ respect is a much tougher proposition than fixing the regulatory fines.

Compliance in the books will get Garcia back on the tour, but it won’t wipe the slate clean of years of conflict, legal battles and dismissive comments. As Garcia prepares to walk the European fairways once more, he will face scepticism from his peers on the range. Pepperell’s post is a perfect example of that. He’s there to remind us that Garcia left the tour because it was in his interest to do so. However, when he comes back, it will be because of the same reason.