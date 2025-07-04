‘Elon’s Been Real Quiet’: Bryson DeChambeau’s $100K Cybearbeast Experiment Sends Fans Into Wild Frenzy

Bryson DeChambeau knows how to grab his audience’s attention! He uses his social media platforms to share playful challenges, behind-the-scenes content, and several experiments, and his audience loves it. Remember the time last year when he spent days trying to make a hole-in-one over his house? A crazy idea! After 15 days, and nearly over a 100 tries, he eventually managed to ace it on the 16th day. And now, he’s back again with a crazy experiment.

DeChambeau posted a video on Instagram a few hours ago featuring himself and a Tesla Cybertruck; fans knew something wild was coming. The video, which was filmed in a dusty desert landscape in Salt Flats, Utah, that looked straight out of a sci-fi movie, set the tone for something bold. Standing next to the futuristic vehicle, which costs $100K, and is marketed as the ‘Cyberbeast,’ he kicked off the clip with a smirk and the line — “This cyberbeast claims to be bulletproof, let’s see if it’s golf ball proof.”

He then took two powerful swings, aiming directly at the Cybertruck. The first shot ricocheted off the door with a loud sound, but there was no damage to the vehicle. DeChambeau was also taken aback by how far back it ricocheted and launched a high trajectory towards the sky, “Holy s**t! Alright, Cyberbeast – 1, Bryson – 0. It’s time to go full out.” And so he did. The second shot, which appeared more powerful than the first, shattered cleanly through the pillar glass between the two windows of the vehicle.

DeChambeau ended the playful clip with a satisfied grin and the line, “That’s what I’m talking about,” leaning into the chaos with the same mix of bravado and curiosity that has made him a social media magnet. It wasn’t just a stunt; it was a perfect Bryson DeChambeau moment —dramatic, physics-defying, and irresistibly watchable. The clip has gone viral, sparking a flood of reactions from fans.

Fans react to DeChambeau’s latest experiment

One fan commented in a way that perfectly captured the sheer magnanimity of DeChambeau’s power— “There’s bullets and then there’s a shot from Bryson’s driver. Think I’d rather take the bullet.” We agree with him, too! Bryson DeChambeau is one of the most powerful hitters in golf today, with his swing speeds touching over 135 mph. His insane power was even evident in the video. Another fan was not just impressed by the power, but by DeChambeau’s accuracy level. “Of course, you hit the pillar glass! The smaller target,” the fan commented, highlighting the kind of ridiculous accuracy that made it look as good as a sniper shot.

Another fan was awestruck by the raw strength on display— “That was a bullet coming off that club!” Even his team, Crushers GC, couldn’t help but join in, humourously commenting, “Bullet proof ✅ Bryson proof ❌.” Adding a dash of humor to the mix, one fan pointed at Tesla’s CEO amid the viral stunt.

Given Elon Musk’s well-known social media presence and penchant for responding to bold acts involving his companies, the comment playfully suggested that even Musk might be at a loss for words, or quietly impressed by DeChambeau’s unconventional test of Tesla’s so-called ‘bulletproof’ claim. “Elon’s been real quiet,” the fan commented.

Bryson DeChambeau left fans to marvel at just how deliberate his madness really is.