Emergency Crews Respond as Massive Fire Breaks Out At Georgia Golf Club

Flames engulfed the Reynolds Landing clubhouse near Lake Oconee, Georgia, on Saturday evening, drawing Greene County Fire Rescue and nearby departments to 1101 Landing Drive in Greensboro to contain the blaze and bring the situation under control. Greene County Fire Rescue issued an urgent message to the public.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We are asking everyone to PLEASE AVOID THE AREA while emergency crews work to contain the fire and ensure the safety of everyone involved,” they wrote in a social media post. “Please keep all responding firefighters and emergency personnel in your thoughts and prayers as they work tirelessly to bring this fire under control.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports, first responders arrived at the scene to find massive flames coming from the commercial structure and attempted to bring the fire under control. Authorities have not determined what caused the fire or whether anyone was inside the building when the incident began.

So far, they have neither confirmed whether the fire caused any injuries nor provided an estimate of the damage caused by the blaze. As more details are expected in the coming hours, 11Alive journalist Cody Alcorn has reported on what may have happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

Locals told him the fire may have started outside the building. Alcorn reported that an “outdoor fireplace” that operated on “propane” may have caused the blaze. He also shared a video of the clubhouse, showing the affected area completely engulfed in flames. The footage captured multiple firefighters at the scene as plumes of white smoke filled the air.

This isn’t the first fire-related incident reported at the facility. However, a January report by Lake Oconee News detailed three house fires at Reynolds Lake Oconee since Christmas 2025. The most recent broke out on January 25, and firefighters brought it under control within 10 minutes of arriving at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crews saved most of the house and its contents, and reporters said no one was injured. The fire appeared to have originated near the fireplace and chimney before spreading to adjacent walls. The two earlier fires occurred on December 26 at a home on Davison Drive and on January 1 at 1021 Brookside.

In both cases, the causes remained under investigation. Authorities stated that there was no evidence to suggest the three incidents were anything other than separate accidental fires. The Landing Clubhouse is associated with the Bob Cupp-designed golf course, which was originally known as Port Armor.

ADVERTISEMENT

They opened it in 1986 and later renovated it. The clubhouse itself underwent a major renovation and reportedly reopened around 2024.