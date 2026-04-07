‘Emotional’ Gary Woodland Opens Up About the Reality of His Health Issue That Only Justin Thomas Knew

Gary Woodland’s last couple of years on the PGA Tour have been nothing short of inspirational. He found a spot at the 2026 Masters at the very last moment, and he shared his chat about the same with Justin Thomas. The conversation hinted at a struggle that had been unfolding away from leaderboards, one that reshaped how Woodland thinks and competes.

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“It didn’t cross my mind. My mind’s changed a lot over the last couple of years, and I just don’t have the luxury of looking ahead. When I’m not on the course, I’m in a battle, and when I’m on the course, I’m in a battle,” Gary Woodland said when asked if Masters contention was in his mind while playing at the Texas Children’s Houston Open 2026.

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“I was talking to JT [Justin Thomas], I think, about it earlier. He was asking me how I looked pretty calm on Sunday. I said the doctors and everybody I’m working with were trying to slow my heart rate down and were trying to slow my thoughts down just to function and be healthy. But doing those things obviously helps my golf game as well. I wish I knew a lot of this stuff 20 years ago.”

“I can’t think ahead of myself. I’m trying to get through each moment and each day one day at a time. I also think that helps—from a golf standpoint, that helps as well, staying so in the moment with singular focus.”

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In September 2023, the American professional was diagnosed with a brain tumor. He underwent brain surgery to remove a lesion that was pressing on a part of his brain linked to fear and anxiety. Woodland later revealed he was diagnosed with PTSD from the neurological trauma. PTSD tends to make you jittery, and now we know that JT knew about how doctors were helping him with PTSD.

Thomas and Woodland are close friends. JT was the first pro with whom Woodland shared his brain tumor news, and throughout the recovery journey, the 2x major winner provided continuous support. When Gary Woodland became eligible to play in the 2026 Masters by winning the Texas Children’s Houston Open 2026, JT also congratulated him.

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“Speechless. Incredible. Inspiring,” JT wrote, and he also commented “legend” under Woodland’s celebratory IG post. In fact, many others, including Tommy Fleetwood, Michael Kim, Chris Gotterup, Paige Spiranac, and others, took to social media to congratulate him on his victory.

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Echoing similar sentiments at the 2026 Masters presser, he said he doesn’t think about what lies ahead now. All he focuses on is the current moment and how to get through a single event.

Although challenging, fighting PTSD, speaking openly about it, and playing golf have given Woodland a purpose. He revealed that the first thing he thought when he became aware of the tumor was not to let it win. The PGA Tour pro wanted to get back to playing because that’s what he had dreamt of since childhood.

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He has conquered that battle and even made his way back to play in the 2026 Masters. However, it was not an uncomplicated journey. He is now more emotional about it than he was in 2024, when he had just had surgery.

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Gary Woodland on what has changed from the 2024 Masters to the 2026 Masters

This year, Gary Woodland will play the Masters for the 13th time. He was part of the field in 2024 when he had just come out of surgery. During that time, he was exempted from the 2019 US Open. However, he is more emotional about it this year than he was in 2024.

When asked about what’s driving the emotion, he said, “I’m in a different spot than I’ve been in for a long time. Coming back in ’24, I was still fresh from surgery. I just didn’t know what the future held. Now I know the fight I’m in.”

The 2026 Texas Children’s Houston Open winner stated that he now comprehends the ongoing battle he faces and must persist in it daily. He said that PTSD doesn’t care if he wins or loses. In fact, after his victory in Texas, he faced a lot of stimulation that came with it. This was something he hadn’t witnessed for a long time, and winning was challenging with so many emotions.

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The 5x PGA Tour winner also acknowledged that he was very close to never coming back to the Masters Tournament. That’s why he is really proud of himself for making his way back.

The changes from 2024 to 2026 reflect a deeper awareness of the battle he now faces every day. This makes his return to Augusta far more emotional and meaningful. That perspective ties back to his quiet exchange with Justin Thomas. It was a reminder that behind the calm exterior lies a fight that continues far beyond the fairways.