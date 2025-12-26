ESPN Insider Says Tiger Woods Learned From Past Blunder as TGL Undergoes Major Changes

Essentials Inside The Story Matt Barrie's Views

Season 1's Shortcomings

Changes Made Ahead of Season 2

TGL, the tech-infused golf league, co-founded by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and TMRW Sports, was announced on August 24, 2022. And ever since it’s inaugural season on January 7, 2025, it has hardly stepped out of the headlines. And now, as the second season begins this Sunday, December 28, 2025, the golf community’s excitement is again soaring high.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Recently, ESPN’s sportscaster, Matt Barrie, shared his take on the league’s first season. While reflecting, Barrie pointed at the grounds of improvement for Tiger Woods’ tech-league.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, when asked about the areas of improvement for TGL, Barrie shared, “The numbers, I can tell you right now, the information that we’re gonna have this year that we didn’t have all of last year, because now we have data. We have 20 matches of data with these holes being played that we’ll be able to educate the viewer on.” To explain his take further, he cited an example and said, “Let’s say Boston and New York are playing. We can tell the viewer at home, Boston never won this hole last season or New York won this hole every time they played it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing his take on the matter in more detail, the ESPN icon shared how there’s “gonna be some technology changes this year.” Barrie revealed the updates and added that there might be a change in the appearance and outlook of the holes. It’s “because of how the technology’s advanced with the hole layout.” Barrie stated, “It’s the same hole, it’s got everything on it, but the visual quality of that hole is gonna be much better.”

Barrie also shared a recent incident that unfolded with him where a golf fan approached him and shared, “My daughters hated golf. My daughters wanted nothing to do with it, and now because of TGL, we watch it as a family together because they love it, because they love the players, and they love the video game aspect of it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, the inaugural season was not short of glitches. There were issues related to the inaccuracy of the simulator on more than one occasion.

The event is played in a custom-built arena, the SoFi Center. The arena is incorporated with advanced simulators and a short-game area. Recently, even Scottie Scheffler, too, was spotted at the SoFi Center, giving rise to speculations about him joining the league. However, the World No. 1 has cleared the air and shared that he is not looking to joining Woods and McIlroy’s league at the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Now, as the second season knocks at the door, let’s have a better idea about the changes that will be seen in the second chapter of TGL.

Tiger Woods’ TGL is bringing in a lot of changes ahead of season 2

As the TGL kicks off this Sunday, the tech extravaganza will have some interesting changes coming in. And one of the biggest changes that the league is about to undergo is in terms of its holes. The holes that will be used for this season are known as Cenote. Now, the term comes from the natural Mexican pits in the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, popular for its tourism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago December 20, 2024, Orlando, Florida, USA: Tiger Woods speaks to the media after the PNC Championship Pro-Am at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Orlando USA – ZUMAw109 20241220_fap_w109_014 Copyright: xDebbyxWongx

Taking inspiration from the same, course designer Agustin Piza had a stout par 3 layout. Under such a system, the golfers can attempt to play some adventurous long shots to the green. On the contrary, they can also hit a fairway wood to a concave cape as the design helps the ball funnel back onto the putting area.

Speaking about bringing in new changes, the chief of TGL’s competitions and technology, Scott Armstrong, sounded pretty confident. “We’re taking the governor off a bit. For Season 1, we were tactical with the outside-the-box holes because we had to straddle the line a little and not alienate the core golfer but also appease the general sports fan. Now, as we expand, we’ll obviously start pushing the limit a little more,” Armstrong said. Thus, having faced some significant criticism, the league is now resorting to changes. It will now be interesting to see whether the changes bear fruit or not in the long run.