ESPN Reporter Angers Dak Prescott Fans With Strange Comparison During $20M Golf Event: ‘Both Should Feel Insulted’

When ESPN announced its lineup for the last signature event of the PGA Tour season, the 2025 Travelers Championship, there was a surprising name. It was Adam Schefter. Schefter has been one of ESPN’s mainstays when it comes to the NFL, so it was surprising to see his name in a golf competition as part of the broadcast team. But it fits within Schefter’s MO. “It’s refreshing. I love stepping out of this zone on the rare occasion that I can. I like being let out of the cage. And ESPN doesn’t let me out of the cage very often.” Schefter stated that when he got the news.

This out-of-the-zone experience will be a vital one for the reporter, but it is even more important that he stays true to the core ethics of the sport. NFL and golf are miles apart when it comes to style and pace, and many other factors. However, Schefter’s unfazed, “But I love to feel the energy of something that is not familiar to you. That you have not done for 35 years. Where it’s new faces in a new place. That to me is a little bit stimulating.” However, with less understanding of a sport and its entities, there are chances of making a mistake, especially when drawing comparisons.

And within the first day itself, Schefty seems to have touched the nerve of some fans. During the broadcast, he compared the British golfer Tommy Fleetwood to Dallas Cowboys quarterback and polarising star Dak Prescott. Fleetwood has won on the European Tour 7 times during his career but has failed to clinch a title on the PGA Tour.

Similarly, Dak Prescott has a comprehensive winning record during the NFL regular season. But Prescott fails unexplainably during the playoffs. So Schefter saw it fit to eke out a comparison and make a parallel between his normal day job and his stand-in enterprise.

But Fleetwood is, however, not alone in the comparison, though. Schefter also made an early comparison between Patrick Mahomes and Scottie Scheffler. However, fans took exception to that, probably because it seemed apt. A goat(Scottie Scheffler/Mahomes) chasing a recently inactive/retired goat(Woods/Brady).

Regardless, fans did not take lightly to the Fleetwood-Prescott comparison. Several fans felt that the parallel drawn was odd and unnecessary, and they did not hide their disappointment with it.

Adam Schefter offends golf fans on his first day covering the PGA Tour

Golf fans are notorious for being brutal over controversies or errors. Even in the case of Schefty, who is new to broadcasting golf. He made a mistake that can be put down to habit, but it is something that the golf fans will not take lightly. One fan made it clear, tweeting, “I can’t speak for all of us, but I would appreciate ESPN+ showing more golf and less Adam Schefter.”

Another fan also tweeted as if they were expecting a comparison like this to drop during the broadcast, stating, “Adam Schefter is on PGA coverage this morning at Travelers and he just compared Dak Prescott to Tommy Fleetwood. Honestly, both of them should feel insulted.” NFL and Golf are two sports that are very different from each other. Football is fast-paced, quick, and decisive. Golf, on the other hand, is a slow-burning phenomenon that is more about consistency than flash. Each has its own flair, and comparing the two is not ideal. Apples and Oranges!

One set of fans felt that Fleetwood was undersold in the comparison. Unlike Dak Prescott, in crucial matches, Fleetwood has actually provided stern competition on the PGA Tour. Fleetwood has finished in the top 5 of a major seven times during his career, including two runner-up finishes at the 2018 U.S. Open and 2019 Open Championship. So, in that sense, Fleetwood has not choked like Dak Prescott when the lights were bright. One fan stated, “Fleetwood has 7 top 5 finishes in majors. Dak has 2 playoff wins total in a decade. This is an easy answer.” Another user also stated that Fleetwood got it rough being compared to Prescott, commenting, “This also diminishes his success in Europe. Meanwhile, Dak hasn’t even sniffed the big stage. Poor comparison from Schefty.”

Another fan also got offended, but for Dak Prescott rather than Tommy Fleetwood. He stated, “Dak should be offended. Tommy Lad is just out there trying his hardest.” Fleetwood has had a rough go on the PGA Tour this season, with his best finish being a T4 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. While he has carded 10 top 25s and only 1 missed cut in thirteen events, the Brit has mostly looked out of sorts while golfing on the Tour, finishing in average positions more often than not.

Aside from the Dak Prescott comparison, how do you think Schefty is doing during his first day on the PGA Tour broadcast?