ESPN’s 2026 Masters Promo Fails to Impress Golf Fans: ‘Absolutely Terrible Call’

Every year, as the Masters approaches, ESPN creates buzz around it with a series of promotions for the event that they pair up with the iconic Ray Charles’ “Georgia On My Mind” song. However, as the Masters comes closer, ESPN refreshes the campaign with a new artist, using a modern rendition of the song to display the heritage of Augusta National. And this spring, ESPN has selected Georgia native and diamond-certified star, Thomas Rhett.

In a recent announcement, ESPN dropped the cover of ‘Georgia On My Mind,’ sung by Rhett, making him the seventh artist to cover the song for ESPN, joining Kahan, Kane Brown, Leon Bridges, Charles Kelley, Chloe x Halle, and India Arie.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, for those who don’t know, “Georgia on my Mind,” written by Hoagy Carmichael and Stuart Gorrell, was first recorded in 1930 by Carmichael at RCA Victor Studios. However, Ray Charles has the most significant connection and association with the song. A native of the U.S. state of Georgia, Charles recorded the song for his 1960 release, The Genius Hits the Road. His version was even made the official state song of Georgia in 1979.

ADVERTISEMENT

And that is not all. ‘Georgia On My Mind’ has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame twice, for both Charles’ 1960 version and Carmichael’s orchestra’s 1930 version.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about his experience, Rhett said, “Recording ‘Georgia On My Mind’ was a pretty surreal moment for me. Being from Georgia, sports and music are both just in my blood. Obviously, nobody can touch the original, but it meant a lot to me to be asked to honor both the song and tradition of the Masters.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, even as everything seems in line with tradition and looks rosy, fans had differing opinions on the matter.

Fans share their two cents following the latest ESPN announcement

With a blue country touch, Rhett had a proper image in mind while recording the song.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Timeless is what I’m shooting for here. When I hear that song, I just immediately envision Spanish moss hanging on trees, I envision Magnolia Lane and Amen Corner,” Rhett said. “It will just immediately make me think of the Masters. Period.”

And it seems like some fans caught that exact string as one fan commented, “It’s good. Just do this every year. No other music just a simple Georgia on my Mind. Good job.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Many liked Rhett’s version because neither did he try to copy Charles’ version too closely, nor did he try to modernize the song so much that it lost its emotional weight. Yet, there were fans who were disappointed by ESPN’s choices.

Imago 250413 Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland after the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the 2025 Masters Golf Tournament on April 13, 2025 in Augusta. Photo: Petter Arvidson / BILDBYRAN / kod PA / PA1010 bbeng golf masters the masters augusta us masters jubel *** 250413 Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland after the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the 2025 Masters Golf Tournament on April 13, 2025 in Augusta Photo Petter Arvidson BILDBYRAN kod PA PA1010 bbeng golf masters the masters augusta us masters jubel PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxFINxDEN Copyright: PETTERxARVIDSON BB250413PA268

One fan commented, “Absolutely terrible call moving away from Ray Charles @TheMasters”. Another fan brought in Noah Kahan, stating, “Better than last year with Noah Kahan, but just give us the classic”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, ever since 2020, ESPN has been selecting new singers to record the anthem. And their decision relies on trying to attract a bigger audience as much as it relies on finding the perfect fit. Yet, the network has been careful in trying to sustain its original views.

Noah Kahan had also been criticised much last year, as ESPN deviated in trying to attract some northern flair.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rachel Epstein, ESPN’s VP of live sports and audience expansion, said last year, “Trying to be too disruptive around the beauty and the traditions of the Masters would just come off as so inauthentic. There’s an important needle to thread when you’re trying to engage younger audiences, and if you’re trying too hard, everybody sniffs that out.”

One person commented with a disappointed tone, “Serious question – why do they keep messing around with any version except the original? Thomas Rhett isn’t going to bring any additional eyeballs covering a song in a commercial, so what’s the motivation? All they’re doing is pissing off the core audience”.

“Why do we as a society constantly remake songs that are already masterpieces,” said another X user, echoing the same emotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

At this point, fans believe that the campaign has become about who is singing it. There’s a shift that people can see clearly now. From “this is the Masters anthem,” they can see it being about “this year’s version of the supposed Masters anthem”.