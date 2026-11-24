What Rory McIlroy told Eugenio Chacarra after their Race to Dubai battle is something the 26-year-old has carried with him. Chacarra came close to stopping McIlroy from winning another season-long title, but the Northern Irishman once again proved difficult to beat. The two went head-to-head until the final day in Dubai, where Chacarra fell short. However, the result was not all he took away from the experience. Speaking later on 5 Clubs, he opened up about the moment he shared with McIlroy and why the battle meant so much to him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It was great to show the world and myself that I’m able to compete with the greatest European player ever and the world No. 2. I pushed him throughout the tournament and made him work hard for the win,” Eugenio Chacarra said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chacarra revealed what McIlroy had told him, “As he said at the end, every time I made a birdie, he felt he had to make another one. Being able to perform under that kind of pressure was something special. Even though I didn’t have my best game and made a lot of mistakes, I played with all my heart and showed what I’m capable of. I’m going to take that experience with me. Not winning has also shown me that I still have a lot to work on.”

Chacarra’s success in 2026 was no accident. He enjoyed the best season of his career, winning three times at the KLM Open, Italian Open and DP World India Championship. His victory in India pushed him past Patrick Reed and put him at the top of the Race to Dubai standings.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was also his first full season on the DP World Tour. Going into the final day in Dubai, Chacarra had a lead of nearly 534 points over McIlroy. It was a strong position to be in, but he was up against someone who knows how to win this race better than most.

Fan Pulse Do You Think Justin Thomas Can Win Again With His New Caddie? Yes No DOBECH37 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

Both players started the final round tied at 5-under on the Earth Course. With the Harry Vardon Trophy on the line, everything came down to Sunday’s performance. The battle continued until the par-5 18th hole.

ADVERTISEMENT

McIlroy finished with a 67, while Chacarra carded a 69. Tyrrell Hatton took the tournament title with a 66, finishing five shots ahead of McIlroy. However, winning the final event does not always mean winning the Race to Dubai. In 2022, Jon Rahm won the same tournament, but McIlroy still finished the season as the No. 1 player after placing fourth.

McIlroy also had a personal reason to push for another title. Before leaving for the Middle East, his father, who is recovering well, told him to go out and win the Race to Dubai. McIlroy had already built a strong season, with five top-five finishes in 13 starts. His consistency, along with his performances in the majors, helped him secure the top spot once again.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victory also took him to eight Race to Dubai titles, matching Colin Montgomerie’s record. For Eugenio Chacarra, it was a tough opponent to face in his first full season on the tour.

Chacarra didn’t hide from the result. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said, “It was a good fight. I just came out short – that’s the beauty of golf.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On 5 Clubs, he showed what the loss meant to him. “Just to get Rory all the way to the end and just to fight the way I did, it was something that I think it’s going to help me for the future,” he said.

He also admitted he didn’t have his A game, which makes the fight he put up more notable.

ADVERTISEMENT

His goal is not hard to read. “It’s going to motivate me to go back there and hopefully have another battle with him and beat him,” he said.

My view is that this may be the most useful part of the week for him. Being tested against the world No. 2 on the final hole of a season-long race is the kind of experience that can’t be copied in practice.

The Race to Dubai finish still paid off. Eugenio Chacarra earned his 2027 PGA Tour card through that finish. The PGA Tour has also said that as the leading player among the DP World Tour Top 10, he received a spot at The Players Championship and exemptions into the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational.

ADVERTISEMENT

On 5 Clubs, he explained how he plans to split 2027 between the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour with an eye on the Ryder Cup. That ambition now has a real platform.

For McIlroy, it was another record-tying page in a long career. For Chacarra, it may be the start of a bigger one. He took the fight to the best player in Europe, lost by a narrow margin, and left with a tour card, a rival and a clear target.

Rivalries in golf are built on exactly these Sundays. If the next battle comes at Pebble Beach or in another final-day pairing, it will start with a birdie count and a private message that Chacarra hasn’t forgotten.