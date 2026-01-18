European Pro Embraces Family in Emotional Scenes After Beating Rory McIlroy at Dubai Invitational

The field strength of the Dubai Invitational 2026 was quite strong, getting a rating of 108.13130 from the OWGR. Some of the biggest names on the European circuit were in contention. But under the floodlights at Dubai Creek, a quiet figure stood his ground amid other big names. The moment that followed was about Nacho Elvira waiting years for a stage like this to beat the likes of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry to win the biggest event of his career.

“I always dreamed of having my kids walking up to me on the green as I win. Whatever I do after this… nothing will compare!” the Spaniard said after winning the event.

Closing with a composed 69 to finish 12 under par, Nacho Elvira turned back a world-class field to claim the 2026 Dubai Invitational. He carded rounds of 69-68-68-69 to edge past New Zealander Daniel Hillier by a single shot. After the win, he embraced his little daughter and his wife, who was holding their second child. This marked the biggest win of his career, and the third overall on the DP World Tour. Besides this, he has the 2021 Cazoo Open and the 2024 Soudal Open to add to his resume.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry provided much of the star power throughout the week. McIlroy was leading the scoreboard after Day 1, and Lowry shared the halfway lead with Elvira after 36 holes. Both the Northern Irishman and the Irishman were neck to neck with Elvira till the very end. There was even a possibility of a playoff at the Dubai Invitational 2026 till the very end. Both pressed on Sunday, but neither could erase Elvira’s narrow cushion as Hillier emerged as the final challenger with a late surge.

