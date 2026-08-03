European Pro Fails to Win $10M Major After Hitting Marshal’s Ankle but Still Breaks 26-Year-Old Pro’s Dream

Germany’s Esther Henseleit needed a birdie on the 72nd hole at Royal Lytham & St Annes just to survive. It dropped, and for a moment it looked like the putt that would define her career. Instead, it was only the setup for a result nobody at the AIG Women’s Open saw coming, one that would end up deciding more than just her own tournament.

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Henseleit’s push into a playoff for the $10 million major ended in bogey after her own tee shot ricocheted off a marshal’s ankle, handing the title to Japan’s Shiho Kuwaki. The bounce cost her the AIG Women’s Open. It also settled the last scrap for an automatic Solheim Cup spot back home.

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The final round had already turned into a stress test long before the playoff. Henseleit matched Kuwaki’s mark at the 15th with a tap-in birdie, only to hook her next tee shot into long grass and fall back with a bogey. Overnight leader Yealimi Noh was fading fast by that point, and the tournament had the feel of an event nobody quite wanted to win.

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That instability is exactly what pulled Henseleit back into contention. The 72nd-hole birdie leveled her with Kuwaki at five under and forced extra holes, a performance few would have predicted given she had never posted better than seventh in 32 prior major starts. A marshal deciding the outcome from there was rarer still; the Guardian’s Ewan Murray noted afterward that a marshal’s ankle had arguably never before played such a decisive role in a major championship.

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The first playoff hole did nothing to settle the tension. Kuwaki found trouble off the tee but scrambled her way to a par save, while Henseleit missed a 10-foot birdie putt that would have ended it there. Both walked to the second extra hole still level, the trophy still undecided.

A marshal’s ankle, a rival’s dream

Henseleit pushed her drive on that second playoff hole and immediately shouted a warning. The ball landed among a cluster of spectators before vanishing, and a marshal was seen pointing toward his ankle as others rushed toward a gorse bush where the ball had come to rest. Slow-motion replays confirmed what the reaction suggested: the drive had struck the marshal and ricocheted roughly 15 yards backward into the bush.

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“Probably a bit unlucky there. That’s just links golf,” Henseleit said in a post-round press conference.

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She couldn’t get up and down from there, and Kuwaki two-putted for the win, prevailing on the second extra hole after the first was halved in pars. It was the best major finish of Henseleit’s career, though a runner-up check was all she carried away from Lytham that Sunday.

Those ranking points did more than pad Henseleit’s season. Her closing 67-70 pushed her Solheim Cup points total past Switzerland’s Chiara Tamburlini, taking the second automatic qualifying spot on the Ladies European Tour standings. Tamburlini, who had guarded that position for most of the summer, was on track for a Solheim Cup debut. She now needs a captain’s pick just to make Bernardus.

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Tamburlini’s hold on second place had survived close pressure from Germany’s Helen Briem for weeks, but Henseleit’s finish lifted the Olympic silver medalist to 134.00 points, edging out Tamburlini’s 133.10, a gap of less than a point that Golfweek’s Beth Ann Nichols flagged on X as the qualifying race came down to the wire.

Henseleit had already climbed inside the top six Europeans in the Rolex Rankings, the qualifying threshold for that path, after her fourth-place finish at the Scottish Open the week before, which would have gotten her to Bernardus on ranking alone. Lytham changed which column she qualified through instead. Nanna Koerstz Madsen inherited the vacated ranking spot, sliding into the sixth and final qualifier from Denmark. Tamburlini, unable to climb into either list, appeared to fall to third in points, with nothing left to fall back on.

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Eight of Europe’s twelve Solheim Cup spots are automatic: two from the LET points list, six from the world rankings. Lottie Woad and Maja Stark had their points-list positions backed up by rankings that qualified them either way. Tamburlini didn’t have that cushion. Anna Nordqvist fills the other four spots with captain’s picks Monday, and Tamburlini’s name is now in her hands rather than on a spreadsheet.

Nordqvist announces her four wildcard selections Monday, and Tamburlini’s rookie debut hangs on that decision. Woad already has her spot locked in as a first-timer; Tamburlini would need to join her as the pick, not the given. Henseleit, meanwhile, walks into her second Solheim Cup having lost the biggest prize of her career and given one. a roster spot from the same 72 hours.

What began as a putt for the ages and ended with a marshal’s ankle now decides whether a 26-year-old gets to call herself a Solheim Cup rookie. That verdict arrives not from her own game, but from Nordqvist’s phone call on Monday morning.