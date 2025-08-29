Even LIV Golf Pros Couldn’t Help but Stress Over Tommy Fleetwood’s Last Round at East Lake, Shares Insider

In a sport split by rivalry, Tommy Fleetwood managed to do the impossible: get both sides cheering for the same outcome. His breakthrough victory at East Lake wasn’t just a career milestone; it became a rare unifying moment in golf’s ongoing PGA Tour-LIV divide. As Claude Harmon revealed, even LIV pros, busy with their own team championship, were pulling for Fleetwood.

The turning point of this story came on the Son of a Butch podcast, where Claude Harmon II shared why Tommy Fleetwood stands out. “I think in all honesty Tommy…is probably the most popular European player with the American players on the Tour. He is just a good guy,” Harmon said. Fleetwood has never chased fame, yet his reputation as a genuine and respected competitor stretches far beyond the PGA Tour. That influence now extends to LIV Golf, where, as Harmon revealed, players openly rooted for him during their own team championship.

Tyrrell Hatton, another Englishman, kept it simple with a “Congrats mate! 💜” — a reminder that respect in golf crosses leagues and rivalries. Fleetwood’s long-awaited first PGA Tour win resonated well beyond the sport, drawing praise from global stars. LeBron James posted, “What a start so far by Fleetwood! Feels like today is the day.” Caitlin Clark echoed the sentiment, predicting, “This has to be Fleetwood’s day,” before the final round and later celebrating with, “Awesome. Sports rock.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This time, Fleetwood didn’t flinch. His victory felt like the natural culmination of years of hard work and close calls. When the final putt dropped, he couldn’t contain his joy. After so many near misses, the moment brought both relief and triumph. Reflecting on the breakthrough, Fleetwood said, “This is just hopefully one win, the first of many to come.” It was a celebration of perseverance finally paying off. But with the Tour Championship now behind him, the question remains—what’s next for Fleetwood, and where will he tee it up next?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What’s Next For Fleetwood?

After his breakthrough at the TOUR Championship, Tommy Fleetwood is turning his attention to the European circuit, where he will compete at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club. He has a long history with the event, making this his 14th consecutive appearance. Over the years, Fleetwood has consistently performed well, earning five top-20 finishes and recording his best result in 2015 with a T6 at 11 under par. Rather than joining the $6 million Procore Championship in the U.S., he is prioritizing this tournament, honoring a commitment he made before his recent run of stellar form.

Fleetwood’s connection to the event goes beyond results. Speaking about returning to Wentworth, he said, “Playing in front of the home crowds is always a thrill, and the fans at the BMW PGA Championship play such a large part in making the event the success that it is. It doesn’t get much better than playing in front of 100,000 people over the course of the week.” With the support of a passionate home crowd, experience on the course, and current top form, Fleetwood is shaping up as one of the favorites, though the field remains highly competitive, ensuring a challenging week ahead. Fleetwood now heads to Wentworth with confidence and momentum. His breakthrough win has earned respect across tours, and all eyes will be on whether he can carry this form into the BMW PGA Championship.