‘Every Sacrifice You’ve Made’: Lexi Thompson Gets Emotional as She Honors Her Father

Before the majors, before the Solheim Cup, before any of it, there was an eight-year-old girl at the 2003 U.S. Kids Golf World Championship winning the Girls 8&U title. Her father, Scott Thompson, had given her the clubs at five, thereby starting something he never stopped supporting. And today, on the eve of Father’s Day, Lexi Thompson made sure she thanked him for years of support and acknowledged the role he played in shaping her career.

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On her IG Story, Lexi Thompson wrote, “Thank you for always being my rock, my biggest supporter, and somebody I can always count on. Through every high and every low, you’ve stood by my side, believed in me, and helped me become the person I am today. I’m so grateful for every sacrifice you’ve made and for always being there, no matter what. I love you so much, Dad. Happy Father’s Day!”

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It all started when Lexi Thompson was just five years old. By 2007, she was already playing the US Women’s Open at just 12, and Scott was the one carrying her bag.

He was right there to witness some of the biggest moments of her career. At the 2011 Omega Dubai Ladies Masters, Lexi Birdied the par-5 18th hole to secure a four-shot victory in the fourth round, with her father right there beside her. Then, in 2014, at the Kraft Nabisco Championship, she won her first major at 19, shooting a bogey-free final round 68. When she jumped into Poppie’s Pond to celebrate, Scott, too, was right there jumping with her.

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In 2015, Lexi Thompson was a key player for Team USA when they won the Solheim Cup at Golf Club St. Leon-Rot in Germany. She went undefeated with a 2-0-2 record as the Americans beat Europe 14.5-13.5 in a tight comeback win. Scott was there for that, too. He was also walking the fairways with her at the Evian Championship in September 2016 and at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

In 2021, Lexi Thompson spoke about what their relationship is really like.

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“There have been times when we haven’t always seen eye to eye on things,” she said. “We’ve had our ups and downs. But I think I’ve always known that he only wants what’s best for his kids….I think we’re better friends now than we’ve ever been. Now that I’ve gotten a little older, I understand the sacrifices that he’s made and all the ways he’s tried to help without being in the limelight himself.”

Scott never rushed the green after her wins. He always let her take the moment. But when she needed a hug, he was always first in line.

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A few weeks before this Father’s Day, that showed up in the most personal way. Scott saw Lexi in her wedding dress for the first time, and she posted the video on Instagram. The caption read: “First look with the man who loved you first.” No words were exchanged. Just a hug that said everything.

That is the kind of father Scott has been. Always there. Never in the way. And Lexi has never forgotten it.