Golf can be decided by the smallest of margins. On December 7, 2025, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen won the Australian Open at Royal Melbourne by just one shot after Cameron Smith missed a short par putt on the final hole. But less than a year later, a tiny difference went against him. Neergaard-Petersen finished 101st in the FedEx Cup standings, just 0.54 points behind John Parry, missing out on a full PGA Tour card.

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Speaking on the Tee It Up podcast, where he described missing out by half a point, the Dane said: “So it’s just a reminder, like literally every shot mattered for the whole year, and it doesn’t matter if you’re in 48th place or some random PGA Tour event, like it might matter, and you just don’t know. I didn’t know that before.”

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His realization underscores how the depth and points structure of PGA Tour fields punish every stroke.

The win in Melbourne capped what he called a “perfect year.” He had earned his PGA Tour card by tying for third at the DP World Tour Championship, birdieing three of his last four holes in the final round. In Melbourne, he and Smith came to the 72nd hole tied at 15 under. Neergaard-Petersen chipped out of the rough and holed the par putt on the 72nd hole to secure the victory and earn an invitation to the Masters.

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His 2026 season had highs. He tied for ninth at The Open at Royal Birkdale, though he missed the cut at the Masters. He also made 18 cuts in 24 starts.

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Then came the RSM Classic, the final event. He tied for 10th, but his last 11 holes went two over par, including a bogey on the 17th.

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The cutoff is stark. The tour’s restructuring cut exempt cards from 125 to 100, so only the top 100 are guaranteed full status. Players from 101st to 125th fall into conditional categories, which offer roughly 20 starts but depend on sponsor invites and reshuffles. Neergaard-Petersen is in that group.

Neergaard-Petersen said the biggest difference from the DP World Tour is not the top of the field. “It’s just the depth of the fields.”

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He then explained the cost of each stroke. “But the difference from like birdie versus a bogey in fields in America is worth on average like 20 some spots, whereas in Europe it might only be 14 or 13.”

That is his own estimate, and he suggested someone else might have the exact numbers.

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The points system raises the stakes. “And obviously with the way the points are like super top heavy, it’s like it really matters like every single shot,” he said.

A bad finish can wreck a good week. “You might be in whatever 15th and you bogey the last two and you finish 40th.”

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The same weekend produced other painful results. Parry, the 96th-ranked player, three-putted his final hole on Friday to miss the cut, then held the 100th and last full-card spot by 0.54 points. Marco Penge started the week 120th and won the four-man playoff to move to 64th. Haotong Li, who needed a win from 134th, finished tied for second and 103rd.

A single bad round can change everything. Neergaard-Petersen knows that better than most. His fellow Dane, Rasmus Hojgaard, finished tied for fifth after shooting a one-under 69 in the final round. The result moved him from 122nd to 107th in the FedExCup Fall standings, giving him conditional status for 2027. But he struggled over the final 11 holes, finished one over par, and dropped to 107th. David Lipsky also slipped from 97th to 102nd.

While others lost ground, Neergaard-Petersen held on. He will now return to defend his Australian Open title at Kingston Heath, one of Melbourne’s famous Sandbelt courses. The podcast also looks at how he is preparing for the challenge.

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His journey is a reminder of how much every shot matters. Sometimes, the difference between keeping a full PGA Tour card and settling for conditional status comes down to just one stroke.