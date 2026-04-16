‘Everyone Deserves a…’: Max Homa Sends Clear Message As LIV Golf Future Comes Under Fire

The world is booming with the possibility of LIV Golf shutting down. The speculations are based on a recent Financial Times report that the Saudi Arabian PIF is reportedly withdrawing its financial support after investing more than $5 billion and continuously incurring massive losses. But what does that mean for the golfers currently enrolled in the Saudi-backed league’s roster? 6x PGA Tour winner Max Homa seems to have an answer to that.

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“Everyone deserves a place to play golf, so it would be ridiculous not to allow them a place to play. I just heard that rumor an hour and a half ago, so it would be a hard one for me to digest at this moment, which is why I am not Brian Rolapp. I don’t know; I guess we have to find out if the rumor is even true. We’ve heard a lot of untrue ones in the last three years,” Homa said at Hilton Head.

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Homa’s remarks address the core of the ongoing existential crisis confronting professional golf. If the Public Investment Fund actually pulls its financial backing, dozens of elite players, including Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Smith, will find themselves without a tour to compete in. For the PGA Tour loyalists who turned down massive paydays to stay, welcoming back the LIV Golfers is a deeply complicated issue.

Even Homa once admitted that the returning LIV golfers would annoy PGA Tour stars.

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“I’m not super-duper close with a ton of guys, but it does feel like we’re all kind of in this together to push competitive golf and push the game forward. So my petty side would be a little bit annoyed, but also kind of smiling underneath, thinking, ‘OK, welcome, welcome back to what you could have just been doing.’ … If I could put my selfish part aside and maybe put on my big-boy hat, I would realize that having them back would be a good thing for golf at large,” Homa said in 2023.

Multiple PGA Tour stars, including Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, shared this aspect of Homa’s beliefs. When Brooks Koepka returned to the PGA Tour, Scheffler and McIlroy believed that it was the best thing for the tour to have the best players grouped.

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Imago Nedbank Golf Challenge 2024 Max Homa USA on the 3rd green during the 3rd round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge 2024 held at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa. 07/12/2024. Picture Thos Caffrey / Golffile.ie All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Thos Caffrey Copyright: xThosxCaffreyx *EDI*

And now, as the LIV golfers stand in uncertainty, even Brian Rolapp, the PGA Tour CEO, didn’t back down from welcoming them back into the PGA Tour. However, the picture still remains shrouded by rumors and speculations.

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Talking to Trey Wingo, Rolapp said, “I’ve always said on this subject that I’m interested in doing whatever makes the PGA Tour better. Fans want the best players to play together. I’ve always said that from day one when I took the job. Having said that, I don’t know what the circumstances are. Once there’s clarity, we’ll cross that bridge, and we’ll get to it. But we’re clearly not there yet.”

However, the LIV Golf boss, Scott O’Neil, seems unbothered and is looking forward to the league’s next event in New Mexico.

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LIV Golf CEO tackles the shutdown rumors

Addressing the churning rumor mills around LIV Golf’s fall, O’Neil sent an email.

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“I want to be crystal clear: Our season continues exactly as planned, uninterrupted and at full throttle. The work we do on the grass defines our reality, despite the media landscape’s frequent speculation. We are heading into the heart of our 2026 schedule with the full energy of an organization that is bigger, louder, and more influential than ever before.”

“The life of a startup movement is often defined by these moments of pressure. We signed up for this because we believe in disrupting the status quo. We have faced headwinds since the jump, and we’ve answered every time with resilience and grace. Now, we answer by doing what we do best: putting on the most compelling show in sports.”

“We carry incredible momentum into Mexico City. Just last week at Augusta National, the world was reminded of the caliber of player this league represents. With five players making the cut and Tyrrell Hatton’s gutsy T3—a career-best major finish that punches his ticket back for 2027—LIV Golf continues to prove it houses the elite of the elite.”

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O’Neil further highlighted the high stakes at 7,000 feet at Club de Golf Chapultepec, expecting record-breaking distances. He also pointed to Bryson DeChambeau’s coming in to try and claim his third consecutive victory. Additionally, Jon Rahm will be excited to defend the Legion XIII title at Mexico City as the leading golfer at LIV Golf. Furthermore, Joaquin Niemann will defend his individual title alongside Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz on their home turf.

The sword still hangs high as the conversation about PIF removing its support from LIV Golf continues, but in case it does happen and LIV Golf dissolves, do you think the golfers can find their way back into the PGA Tour and DP World Tour?