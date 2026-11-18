After Alison Lee and her husband, Trey Kidd, welcomed their first child, Levi, in April 2025, the two-time Ladies European Tour champion stepped away from professional golf for a year-long maternity leave. During that time, she even contemplated retirement, admitting that adjusting to motherhood while managing the demands of professional golf had been challenging. Nevertheless, Lee eventually returned to competition in April 2026 at the JM Eagle LA Championship.

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Now, she is just hours away from competing in the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. However, two days before the event, Lee was honored with the 2026 Heather Farr Perseverance Award at the Rolex LPGA Awards ceremony. The award recognizes her determination, perseverance, and spirit in pursuing her goals as a player. While accepting the honor, Lee reflected on how dramatically her life had changed since giving birth to Levi.

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“Everything felt like an uphill battle,” she said. “Some sponsors didn’t want to renew. Labor was the most traumatic experience of my life and led to an unwanted emergency C-section. I thought making a potential comeback would be impossible. The number of mothers playing on tour were dwindling, and I didn’t know if it would even be worth it. But selfishly, there was that one goal. One dream that I’ve always wanted to accomplish. So I was going to do everything I can to make a return.

“One of the hardest parts of this journey has been learning how to balance two things that both deserve so much of me.”

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Lee acknowledged that motherhood “is a full-time job,” explaining that it has often forced her to choose between putting in the hours on the practice range and spending quality time with her son. The emotional reality of that difficult balancing act brought her to tears.

“There are days when I’ve had to choose between getting one more hour of practice or spending that hour with my son,” she said, as her voice started cracking. “There were mornings I would force myself to wake up at 4 a.m to try and get to the gym, get some practice done, so that when I got home my face was the first thing my son saw in the morning when he woke up. But the hardest part hasn’t been the juggling, the time management; but the feeling that no matter where I am, a part of me is somewhere else.”

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A professional golfer’s life can be daunting and stressful because of constant travel, practice, and staying away from family. So, having worked through all that for the last several months, Alison Lee hasn’t given up on her dream to one day win an LPGA title.

“My main goal since I turned pro was to win out here,” she explained. “And that was the main factor and why I wanted to return after having Levi, and I fought so hard to be here.”

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Although the 31-year-old is yet to secure her maiden LPGA Tour victory, she has enjoyed a successful season so far. Across 14 starts, Lee has made 11 cuts, recorded four top-10 finishes, and earned more than $1.2 million in prize money. She was also part of the U.S. Team at the Solheim Cup, where she remained unbeaten, posting an impressive 4-0 record. While the Americans ultimately lost the contest, Lee was pleased with her own performance and how the season had unfolded.

“If you told me at the beginning of the season that I would have played in the Solheim Cup, I went undefeated, I was in contention at multiple majors, I would be really, really happy with where I finished,” she said. “And to do all that with Levi on the road beside me as well, it was a challenge.”

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Now that Levi is one and a half, Alison Lee often takes him along to tournaments, where he has become something of a crowd favorite among her fellow competitors, receiving plenty of attention from the other players, which made Lee realize something important.

“So, even though I haven’t been able to accomplish my one goal, one dream, it turns out that I have something that’s worth more to me than I have ever imagined.”

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If Alison Lee can fulfill her dream of winning an LPGA event, she will be added to a select group of female players who achieved that success after becoming moms. That includes Catriona Matthew, Stacy Lewis, Juli Inkster, Pat Hurst, and Susie Maxwell Berning.