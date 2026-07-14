‘Everything Is Set Up’: Wyndham Clark Issues Strong Update About His Mental Process After Facing Fans’ Hostility

Wyndham Clark has called 2025 his ‘dark phase’ and shared what he endured during the worst season of his career. Even his performance on the course took a hit. He fell from world number seven in 2024 to 33 in the rankings. In fact, two of his three majors were derailed even before they got going. To add to all of that, he faced the incident at the U.S. Open that led to his suspension from Oakmont. This year has been quite the opposite story, but it has come with its own test. When asked this week about his mental process, he shares insights from his personal life that kept him on track.

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“You know, things are really good. I think people don’t talk enough about what’s going on off the course and equate it to what’s going on on the course,” he stated. “I think it’s very difficult to have off-course issues and play really good golf. You may be able to fake it a couple of weeks here and there, but for a season, it’s difficult. I think last year I had a lot of off-course issues that were bleeding into the golf and leading to some poor golfing decisions.”

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“Right now, I’m very pleased with my life off the course. It’s very simple. I have an amazing girlfriend; I have an amazing family. Everything is set up awesome, off the course. So then it’s bleeding into playing really free golf on the golf course.” Clark told the media.

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The U.S. Open week put his patience and resilience to the test. The abuse Clark received from Shinnecock Hills became its own story, with much of the sport debating how difficult it must have been to close out a major under that kind of hostility. However, in contrast to Clark’s emotional and mental state last year, he has stayed neutral about it anyway. At multiple interviews, he has detoured from complaining or being negative about the fans. In fact, he told many reporters, adding that it’s rare for fans at a major to cheer against a player’s shot. Much to his credit, he took the blame on himself.

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The change, however, is not without merit. He has been open about starting therapy with Julie Illian, his psychologist, in 2023 to manage the temper that eventually boiled over publicly. He even brought in his swing coach, Pat Coyner, in December after his ball-striking collapsed last year. The hire allowed him to incorporate multi-directional shot-shaping, preventing him from strictly relying on a fade. Clark, subsequently, began hitting precise, towering draws with his irons.

All in all, he has been working with both sides of the game. The shift in mindset isn’t unprecedented, as many sportspeople, including Scottie Scheffler, have relied on off-course work. The current World No. 1 has attributed his dominance and emotional stability to his grounding, maturity, and personal faith away from the course.

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As for Clark, he has been quick to credit people around him. The two-time U.S. Open champion has repeatedly pointed to his girlfriend, Emily Tanner, calling her his good luck charm, while hailing his family for holding steady throughout a season that could easily have gone the other way. His parents were present at his U.S. Open victory, which happened to actually fall on Father’s Day.

His 2026 season has reflected that, and now he’s turning that same composure to Royal Birkdale.

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Wyndham Clark gets ready to tee up at Royal Birkdale

Wyndham Clark tees up at Royal Birkdale this week carrying the best Open Championship result of his career. But last year’s version of that result also came with a fight attached. He tied for fourth at Portrush after opening with a 76, followed by rounds of 66, 66, and 65.

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He arrives at Birkdale in a completely different position. Clark has already won twice this year at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and the U.S. Open. He missed the cut at the PGA Championship at Aronimink (rounds of 75, 70). The bigger picture, however, is that his performance at Shinnecock Hills was significant enough to raise expectations.

A win at Birkdale could give Clark three majors in four years, putting him alongside Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. He can turn last year’s breakthrough into proof that his links game is not a one-week fluke. If that happens, he will hold a major trophy he has never won before.