Everything Scottie Scheffler Said After Ending His 6-Month, 22-Day Winless Streak

Scottie Scheffler’s 2026 season had become a story of “almost.” He lost a playoff to Viktor Hovland at the Travelers Championship, missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open to end a 1,428-day streak of consecutive made cuts, and collected five runner-up finishes before arriving in Memphis. For the World No. 1, the season had been less about winning again than repeatedly coming close.

ADVERTISEMENT

That changed on Sunday at TPC Southwind. Scheffler won the FedEx St. Jude Championship by eight shots. It was his 21st PGA Tour win and his second win of the season, and it also ended his winless streak, which had lasted since the American Express in January. It was a fitting place for the win because TPC Southwind was where he made his professional debut in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This tournament, I felt like I’ve learned a lot at this tournament over the years,” Scottie Scheffler said in his post-round press conference. “It was my second start on the PGA TOUR, I think back in 2014, and then my first start as a pro in 2018. I’ve played this tournament a number of times now, and definitely proud to be walking away with the trophy this week.”

The victory carried added weight because of how often Scheffler had been close without winning in 2026. By the end of June, he had recorded four runner-up finishes. The fourth came at the Travelers Championship on June 29, when Viktor Hovland beat him in a one-hole playoff. His previous three runner-up results came at the Masters, the RBC Heritage and the Cadillac Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

A fifth runner-up finish followed at the 3M Open in late July. Scheffler closed with an 8-under 63 at TPC Twin Cities but finished three shots behind Jackson Koivun, ending the week at 22 under and alone in second place. The PGA TOUR identified it as Scheffler’s fifth runner-up finish of the season.

The round was not perfect, though. Scheffler made a bogey on the third hole after his ball bounced off a sprinkler head. He clearly showed his frustration as he talked with caddie Ted Scott while walking to the fourth tee.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I told Teddy when we were going down there to drop my ball, and I was like when is this going to stop happening?” Scheffler recalled. “He’s like, I don’t know, man.”

He quickly bounced back with a birdie at the fifth and steadied himself after the only bogey of his final round.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was dipping my hands in the coolers, rubbing ice over my body. And just trying to stay cool out there,” he said, adding that adjusting to Texas heat at home helped him prepare for Memphis in August. “That’s part of the work that it takes is putting in the effort before and after to make sure I stay hydrated the entire week.”

He had put himself in position to absorb that early setback long before Sunday. His second-round 61 on Friday tied the TPC Southwind course record and gave him the 36-hole lead. He carried the advantage through Saturday and entered the final round two shots ahead, his first 54-hole lead in more than a year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even with that cushion, Scheffler said TPC Southwind offered too many hazards and too few safe places to miss for him to feel comfortable until the final hole.

By then, the result had become historic. Scheffler closed with a 4-under 66 to finish at 17-under 263, eight shots ahead of Si Woo Kim. It was the largest margin of victory in the 68-year history of tournament play at TPC Southwind, surpassing John Cook’s seven-shot win in 1996.

ADVERTISEMENT

The eight-shot margin was also the largest on the PGA TOUR in 2026. It was Scheffler’s second career victory by eight shots, following his 2025 win at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. Only Tiger Woods has recorded more PGA TOUR victories by eight shots or more.

Scheffler admitted that his putter played as large a role as his swing. He said it was probably the best putting week of his career, which aligned with the PGA TOUR’s Strokes Gained: Putting data. Usually known for his ball-striking, Scheffler separated himself in Memphis with the putter as well.

“I felt like I holed a lot of those kind of 15- to 20-footers,” he said. “I didn’t really feel like I was putting for par a ton over the course of the week, and that definitely helps you feel freer on the greens for sure.”

ADVERTISEMENT

TPC Southwind has always been a tough course for Scheffler. Even though he has already won two Masters titles and a Claret Jug. He admitted that the course had challenged him over the years. And that he had not always played his best golf there. But Sunday was different. Scheffler handled the difficult holes, stayed focused, and hit the shots he needed when it mattered most. As he explained, some holes at TPC Southwind do not even give players a safe place to miss. The only answer is to step up and hit a really good shot. This time, Scheffler did exactly that and turned a course that had troubled him into the place where he finally got back to winning.

While answering questions about his ball-striking and TPC Southwind’s many water hazards, Scheffler also found time for a little fun.

“If he shaves it tomorrow, I’m gonna be like, hey man, what are we doing?” Scheffler said, laughing. “You heard it here first, guys, the moustache stays.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ted Scott’s playoff mustache became a fun joke all week, and even Golf Channel mentioned it on the broadcast. Scottie Scheffler had said he didn’t like it, but with a title on the line, he seemed to change his mind.

Scottie Scheffler also spoke honestly about the frustration of a season filled with close calls instead of wins. He had been close several times and even lost a couple of playoff holes. So, holding the lead on Sunday meant a lot to Scheffler.

This time, he was able to stay in control. He built on his lead and finished the job instead of watching another win slip away.

While the win ended a six-month wait, it also meant something more personal to Scheffler.

The win that was missing since Remy arrived

The win meant more than just returning to Memphis. It was also Scheffler’s first victory since the birth of his second son, Remy. The reporters brought up the special moment early in the press conference.

“It’s been a busy year, adding Remy to the mix,” Scottie Scheffler said. “I think he spent more time away from the house traveling than he has been at home for his lifetime. He’s a little trooper, and so is my wife and other son. It’s nice to be able to celebrate a win this week.”

After the win, Meredith held baby Remy as their son ran toward Scottie with a huge smile, in a heartwarming moment shared by Golf on CBS on X. Scottie immediately hugged his wife and son, soaking in a beautiful family moment that made his big victory even more special.

The difference is bigger than it may seem. Scheffler’s first son, Bennett, was born in May 2024, and the trophies started coming soon after.

That September, Scheffler won the 2024 FedExCup title, with Bennett even posing inside the trophy as a newborn. Then came Scheffler’s historic victory at the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush and his triumph at The American Express in January 2026, all with Bennett along for the ride to celebrate on the 18th green.

Remy, born on March 27, 2026, just before the Masters, had a very different start. He had already watched plenty of golf, but he had never seen his dad win a trophy. Scheffler even withdrew from the Texas Children’s Houston Open around the time Remy was born.

After a summer full of close calls, Remy finally got to see his dad win on Sunday at TPC Southwind. And, honestly, not a bad first trophy to watch Dad lift.

Scheffler now moves on to the BMW Championship, the second of three FedExCup Playoffs events, with the TOUR Championship at East Lake still to follow. The top 50 players advance to the BMW Championship, and only the top 30 after that event qualify for the TOUR Championship.