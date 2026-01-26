Everything Scottie Scheffler Said at His Press Conference After American Express Victory

The moment Scottie Scheffler rolled in his final putt on Sunday afternoon, he got his name etched in the record books for the umpteenth time. A closing 66 and a four-shot victory gave him his 20th PGA TOUR win just before turning 30.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

From what the milestone means to him, to competing with players who at one point threatened to dethrone him from the leaderboard, to even detailing his technical wedge play, Scottie Scheffler covered it all in his post-match. press conference. Here’s everything he said in La Quinta, California.

ADVERTISEMENT

On capturing his 20th PGA Tour victory in his season debut

When asked what it meant to cross the 20-win mark, Scheffler admitted that this wasn’t something he was fixated on. He does admit the feat to be major, but the moment he entered the course, Scheffler just thought about building his momentum and surviving on the different courses.

The 2026 American Express is played across three different courses in La Quinta, which are the Pete Dye Stadium Course, the Nicklaus Tournament Course, and the La Quinta Country Club. It is the only event on the PGA Tour to use a three-course rotation. Scottie Scheffler finished his final round with a total of 27-under par (total 261). Behind him lie four players at T2 – Jason Day, Ryan Gerard, Matt McCarty, and Andrew Putnam.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the final pairing with Si Woo Kim and Blades Brown

Scottie Scheffler shared the final group with his longtime friend Si Woo Kim and young phenom Blades Brown. The 18-year-old’s presence had added an intriguing layer to the event, impressing many, including Rickie Fowler. Many considered him the eventual victor. For Scheffler, though, none of those factors played a role. Still, he called them “two very talented players.”

Playing Si Woo Kim was “fun” for Mr. Inevitable, as the two have played a lot of golf together in the past. (add). He appreciated the Korean’s talent and his impressive skills with clubs and balls. For Brown, Scheffler wishes for a bright future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“…It’s a course where you got to go out there and make birdies,” he says. “So there was a lot of challenges today, but I’m proud of the way we played and put up a nice round.”

On being compared to Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus

With his 20th PGA Tour victory, Scottie Scheffler is now placed alongside Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus. Scheffler has become the second-youngest player to reach 20 wins and four majors before 30. For someone who’s consistently been compared to Woods, Scheffler once again admitted that none of these thoughts occupy his mind. Earlier, too, he had dismissed the same narrative.

ADVERTISEMENT

With this win, Mr. Inevitable takes home a massive $1.65 M home. This addition will help him cross his $100 M in the all-time earnings list, coming close to breaking Woods’s $120 M.

Although he did admit to the reflection that such comparisons provide him. He says that being named in the same line as these legends is a sign that he’s “doing some stuff right.” Still, becoming better than them is not his goal. He would rather go home, take a rest, and gear up once again for the next tournament.

Next in line is the Farmers Insurance Open, but Scheffler will not make his attendance. Following this, the WM Phoenix Open takes place, where he might compete.

ADVERTISEMENT

On his wedge play that led to his stress-free birdies

Much of Scottie Scheffler’s separation came from inside 150 yards. He stresses keeping his wedges sharp. Scheffler then goes on to break down his hole-by-hole strategy. On 4, he hit a nice 8-iron, whereas on the 5th, there was a good pitch.

“7 was a pin that you could kind of get after, a little bit of a bowl pin back there. Hit a really nice wedge in,” he explained. “8, same thing. Hit a good wedge and made about a 10-footer.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The following holes, up to the 14th, were just about good wedges and good pitches.

“…It’s nice to be able to see that pay off, and I was getting myself in position today and was able to take advantage of some of those opportunities,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

On his ‘fun’ week, that made winning easy

While the final round did give some nervous breakdown, Scottie Scheffler maintained that it’s all about enjoying the competition. Sunday was tough, yes, but for Scheffler it was more about having “fun.” He said that winning shouldn’t be the gateway to fun, yet “it is a lot more fun than losing.”

“I was just a kid dreaming of playing golf on the PGA TOUR,” Scheffler recalls. “So to be able to come out here and play in final groups, play in front of crowds. Being in the arena, being in contention, is a lot of fun…it’s something that we practice and work so hard for.”

This optimism helped him play some really nice shots. “I hit some really, really nice pitch shots today to where I didn’t have to go up there and hole a 6-footer, I was able to walk up and tap in a 1-footer, and then we’re on to the next holing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This helped him achieve the maximum satisfaction level.

On staying calm, and what happens when you lose patience

As per Scottie Scheffler, flying clubs and throwing drivers are not a good sign. The 2026 AmEx Champion says this after he himself threw a club at par-3 13th.

“I hit a nice shot to No. 4…I played that par-5 how I would describe quite smart,” he tells the press. “I hit a nice drive into the fairway, which was almost a mistake…was almost aiming down the right rough line. Then we miss it in the correct spot, left of the green.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

He justifies that in courses like these, staying calm is a hard process. The course has an island green on 17, water on 18, and then there’s trouble all around the golf course. It indeed is a challenging place when one is in the lead.

Despite it all, Scheffler believes that staying patient is just continuing to execute and play the right shots. That patience and calm came to him when he watched his son, Bennett, behind the ropes.

On making a healthy comeback after missing last season’s starts.

Unlike last season, when a freak incident during Christmas’24 injured his hand, prompting him to miss the start of 2025, this year, Mr. Inevitable has entered with full preparation. The credit, he says, goes to his resting during the off-season. It helped him take care of several things.

“Like the chipping. There’s a big difference between hitting a chip to a foot versus five feet,” he explains. “If I hit it to foot, I’m probably never going to miss that foot putt. But if you hit it to five feet, your percentages of making that putt go down. When you just kind of see that over the course of four days, that has an effect on where my game is at.”

Scheffler left the interview room the same way he played all week: measured and composed. Now he is already looking ahead. The records are sure to follow him. For now, the world No. 1 has set the tone for 2026