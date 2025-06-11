Ex-Caddie Turned Dentist Feels Highly ‘Indebted’ to Oakmont Ahead of U.S. Open Debut

A dentist at a golf major? Huh? Well, you see, Matt Vogt, a 34-year-old dentist from Indianapolis, somehow managed to outshine players Max Homa and Rickie Fowler. After qualifying for the U.S. Open, Vogt’s dental practice has received “a ton of inquiries,” with patients and fellow dentists reaching out to him. “It’s been a lot of fun,” he said. He credits his team’s hard work for helping him stay on top of everything. While Vogt’s newfound stardom might be a boost to his business, he insists that from a business perspective, that’s not what it’s about. “We try to take good care of people, and if it brings us more great patients that we can help, awesome,” he shared. Other than helping his practice, Vogt actually owes a lot more to Oakmont.

Speaking in the latest YouTube video on Golf Channel’s YouTube page, Vogt, who is also a former caddie, shared his insights on Oakmont Country Club ahead of his U.S. Open debut. “For me, the toughest thing is trying to picture where the ball has to land approaching the greens,” Vogt said. “When it gets really firm, it’s almost like, it feels like a different sport out here sometimes.” Vogt’s love for Oakmont runs deep, having caddied there for five seasons in high school and throughout college.

“This place means so much to me,” he says. “The members here are incredible… Stanley Drunken Miller had a scholarship, I got that scholarship a number of years in a row and he was so generous not just with me but with a lot of caddies.” Vogt expresses his gratitude for the opportunities he’s had, saying, “I’m just indebted to this place… I appreciate so much being here.”

With his U.S. Open debut on the horizon, Vogt’s affection for Oakmont is sure to give him an extra edge. But what if we tell you he never thought he could make it this far in golf? What if we tell you he almost gave up?

Matt Vogt never thought he had a chance at ‘professional golf’

Matt Vogt, a talented dentist with a passion for golf, is living his dream at the US Open. “It means so much,” Vogt said, still in awe of the opportunity. “I try not to even pay attention to it because I knew that it was an absolute pipe dream to get here,” he humbly admitted. Vogt’s gratitude for the experience is palpable, and his humility is truly inspiring. “I’m still trying to like soak it all in, but also not get too sentimental about it because it’s incredible.”

Vogt’s journey to the US Open is a testament to his determination and hard work. He has a unique perspective on the course, all thanks to his past experience here. “We got to play Monday nights, and honestly, we did not appreciate that as much as we should have,” he said. “We should have been here every single Monday.” Vogt’s honesty about his golfing aspirations is refreshing – he never thought he had what it takes to make it as a pro. “Honestly, maybe I didn’t dream big enough or maybe, I don’t know, I just never quite had it,” he said.

