Ex-ESPN Host Justifies Scottie Scheffler’s Behavior After He Clashed With Reporter

Ahead of TPC Sawgrass, a press conference question implied Scottie Scheffler was underperforming. Scheffler calmly pointed out that “if you flipped my season around and I finished 24th and 12th and third, fourth and a win, would the question be the same?” And Ex-ESPN host Trey Wingo took that answer and went at the root of why the media keeps getting this wrong.

Former ESPN host Trey Wingo backed the world no. 1, saying, “These are expectations that we all now expect from Scottie Scheffler… but it’s also unrealistic to expect that this is going to continue without some variances and without some dips.” He doubled down on the root issue: “The problem is the standard is Tiger Woods. It’s really not fair to compare. We’re like, why aren’t you like Tiger? Why aren’t you winning more like Tiger? Because nobody won like Tiger.”

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The reason those expectations exist at all comes down to what Scheffler actually did.

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Scheffler earned 583 OWGR points in the first six months of the year, breaking Woods’ record of 532 set in 2000.

He put together 18 consecutive top-10 finishes, going past Woods’ modern-era mark of 11 straight.

His strokes gained tee-to-green margin over the field has drawn direct comparisons to Tiger Woods’s peak ball-striking dominance.

He became the first golfer ever to win The PLAYERS Championship in back-to-back years (2023 & 2024). That even Woods couldn’t achieve.

He has won the PGA Tour Player of the Year four consecutive times, a stretch previously associated only with Woods.

Notably, Scheffler is already halfway to breaking a record that remains unbroken. As of early 2026, he has accumulated enough consecutive weeks at World No. 1 to put Woods’ record of 281 weeks in realistic reach, with a projected window to challenge it by late 2028.

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Imago U.S. PGA, Golf Herren Championship 2025 Scottie Scheffler USA and the trophy for winning the U.S. Pga Championship 2025, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States of America. 19/05/25. Picture Stefano Di Maria / Golffile.ie All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Stefano Di Maria Charlotte Quail Hollow Club North Carolina United States of America Copyright: xStefanoxDixMariax *EDI*

That kind of dominance doesn’t happen overnight.

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From 2023 to 2025, Scheffler put together the most complete run of golf in the post-Tiger era. He won the Phoenix Open and Players Championship in 2023, then in 2024 added The Masters, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the RBC Heritage, and the Memorial alongside a second straight Players title. He won fewer times in 2025 but stayed World No. 1 by finishing near the top consistently across majors and signature events.

But this is exactly where the comparison starts to cost Scheffler. From 1999 to 2003, Woods won 32 of 96 starts, a 33% win rate. Then came a four-year stretch where he won over 41% of the time. Scheffler’s win rate since 2022 is historically elite, but it isn’t that.

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Wingo put Scheffler’s numbers against that. He highlighted that since winning his first event at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Scheffler has converted 20 wins from 92 starts, sitting just under 22%. That’s close to Woods’s career average of 23%, but Woods’ peak was an entirely different number.

And Scheffler has said so himself: “I think it’s very silly to be compared to Tiger Woods. Tiger stands alone in the game of golf and he always will.”

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Even Tiger Woods has never invited the comparison. His most telling comment on Scheffler was purely technical: “When Scheffler putts decent, he wins; when he putts great, he blows away fields; when he putts badly, he still contends. That’s elite praise, but not an equation to his own level.”

Context matters too. Scheffler made over 70 Tour starts before winning his first event at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open. His 2026 season, with a win at The AmEx, T3 at Phoenix, T4 at Pebble Beach, and steady results through the Florida swing, is exactly what sustained elite performance looks like. It just doesn’t always fit a clean headline.

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As Wingo put it, “What Scottie Scheffler is doing is remarkable. It’s insane. It’s ridiculously good. The only problem is we all got spoiled by the other dude. That ain’t ever happening.”

Well, Wingo isn’t the only one waving support for the 29-year-old.

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Jim Furyk on Scottie Scheffler’s standards

Jim Furyk, now Golf Channel’s lead analyst alongside Terry Gannon, watched Scheffler’s frustration at Bay Hill up close. A slammed door, a ball thrown across a lake, a T24 finish. From the outside, it looked like a slump. But Furyk saw something different.

He described watching Scheffler recover after a rough front nine, birdieing five of the next six holes. “We expect so much out of him, almost for him to be superhuman,” Furyk said.

The frustration wasn’t a red flag. It was a great player holding himself to a standard. Furyk drew the Tiger parallel directly. “We were expecting that from Tiger, and that usually tends to weigh down on you.”

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The point wasn’t that the 4x major winner is struggling. It’s that the expectations surrounding him have grown heavy enough to make normal variance look like failure. Both Wingo and Furyk are saying the same thing from different angles. The golf is fine. The framing isn’t.