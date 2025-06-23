Ex-LIV Golf Pro Earns Sudden Entry Into $9.6M PGA Tour Event Despite Suspension Rules

The PGA Tour introduced a regulation in 2022 that stated, “Any player who has participated in an unauthorized tournament is ineligible to compete in any event sanctioned by the PGA Tour for a period of one year.” This rule change aimed to stem the flow of players to LIV Golf. But, like any rule, there’s always a way to interpret it – and James Piot, a former LIV Golf player, is doing just that.

Piot, a Michigan native and former LIV Golf player, has landed an unrestricted sponsor exemption to play in the $9.6M PGA Tour event, The 2025 Rocket Mortgage Classic. For those who don’t know, an unrestricted sponsor exemption in golf lets a tournament invite any player, regardless of their PGA Tour status. It’s often used to feature local talent or players returning from injury.

Piot, who became the first man from Michigan to win the U.S. Amateur in 2021, has been added to the field, and we’ll get to see him in action from June 25-29 at Detroit Golf Club. As Piot adjusts to life in the pro game, he’ll be looking to make a statement. So far in 2025, Piot has only played the LECOM Suncoast Classic, where he unfortunately missed the cut with a score of 138. With a top-10 finish in Bangkok under his belt during his 2-year time with LIV Golf, he’ll be gunning to make an impact at the Detroit Golf Club.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Will he rise to the challenge? Only time will tell. But what we can tell you is, with the tournament featuring an amazing lineup, he sure is going to have a tough competition!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Top players are hungry for a win at the 2025 Rocket Mortgage Classic

The stage is set for a thrilling tournament at the 2025 Rocket Mortgage Classic, with many big names descending upon Detroit for the city’s biggest annual golf event. Past champions like Cam Davis, Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau, and Nate Lashley are all gunning for a repeat performance. Davis, the defending champion, is looking to overcome his heartbreaking finish last year, where he three-putted the final hole to fall to a tie for second place. Finau, meanwhile, holds the tournament record, shooting an impressive 26-under-par in 2022.

The world’s top golfers are in the mix, with Collin Morikawa, ranked No. 4, and Hideki Matsuyama, ranked No. 11, committed to the event. Akshay Bhatia, who finished runner-up last year, is also back for another shot at the title. With such a strong field, it’s going to be brutal competition, and you can witness it all from the comfort of your home. Given the talent on display, it’s anyone’s game, really. Can Davis defend his title, or will any other golfer take home the trophy? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!