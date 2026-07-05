Ex-LIV Golf Pro Eugenio Chacarra Can’t Hide Emotions as His Sister Clinches Major Career Win

Having one champion in the family is rare and remarkable, beaten only by an even rarer achievement: having two. The Chacarra surname is having quite a fortnight in European golf. Eugenio Chacarra lifted his trophy at the Italian Open less than a week ago, and now his younger sister has made it a family double.

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Carolina Chacarra won the Hulencourt Women’s Open in her third Ladies European Tour start of the season. The 23-year-old Spaniard held off Australia’s Kelsey Bennett to claim her maiden title on the circuit. Eugenio wasn’t at the Hulencourt Court Golf Club on Sunday to witness her victory live, but he made sure to celebrate the moment.

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Watching the broadcast from home, he posted a video of his sister’s victory graphic on his Instagram story, tagging her account and captioning it, “Winner winner chicken dinner VAMOSSS @carolchacarra proud.”

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He followed it up with a photo of Carolina Chacarra hoisting the trophy amid a field of daisies, adding hearts and a trophy emoji to celebrate her victory. The posts are a warm celebration of a week the siblings had been tracing together stride for stride. Even Carolina touched on it earlier in the tournament when she called her brother her best friend and her role model.

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“He’s doing great at the moment, and it’s super fun to watch him do well. It’s funny, we had close tee times today and always try to keep up with each other’s scores on live scoring, which can be a little stressful at times. It’s just great to have a brother that also plays golf and understands what I go through.” Carolina said on Friday.

The 23-year-old closed her final round with a four-under 68 to secure a three-shot victory over Kelsey Bennett in Belgium. The Spaniard earned her card at December’s Q School in Morocco and has split her rookie season between the LPGA and LET so far. With the victory, she became the first rookie winner of the 2026 season.

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She started her weekend with a statement round. By Friday, Chacarra became the solo leader at the Hulencourt Women’s Open. She fired a bogey-free 65, breaking the course record with birdies on the 13th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 1st, 4th, and 5th, and held a two-shot lead into the weekend.

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Moving day was shakier for Chacarra, capped by a double bogey on the ninth. She slipped two shots behind Bennett heading into Sunday, setting up a final-round duel between the pair. The Australian chased her second LET win of the season and had looked to be in control after taking the overnight lead. However, she dropped a shot on the fourth, and Carolina Chacarra took advantage. The Spaniard made a birdie on the par-3 second, then followed up with another on the par-3 fifth.

On the back nine on Sunday, Bennett dropped another shot on the 12th, affording Chacarra another advantage. She made her third birdie of the day at the par-5 13th and added another clutch birdie at the par-3 17th, finishing her final holes with a three-shot victory.

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Chacarra’s mother was there to watch her lift the trophy. Speaking to the media, she was quick to express her happiness and credit her brother with the victory. She also spoke highly of her new caddie, Ivan, who brings 26 years of experience on the course.

“The day went great, and I’m so happy. No bogeys, some nice birdies; everything was great. My caddie [Ivan] talked about it at the beginning of the round about sticking to my process. We gave ourselves lots of chances on the back nine,” she shared after her victory. Coming into this week, Carolina wasn’t short of inspiration, given her brother’s exploits at the Circolo Golf Torino.

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Eugenio Chacarra’s win puts him on the Open Championship path

Just last week, Eugenio Chacarra won at the DS Automobiles 83 Open d’Italia. He arrived in Turin after winning the KLM Open title and lifted his third DP World Tour win, as he closed the final round with a 64 to finish 24 under. The win did more than extend his hot streak; it secured him a debut invitation at the Open Championship. The older Chacarra will make his Open Championship debut at Royal Birkdale in the tournament’s 154th edition.

The result also pushed the former LIV Golf pro to third on the Race to Dubai rankings. He’s currently competing in Munich at the BMW International Open, only needing a modest finish to lock up another title this month.

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Now the Chacarra siblings are looking for their next feat in the season. Eugenio will be teeing up at the Royal Birkdale, while his younger sister looks forward to qualifying for the Scottish Open.