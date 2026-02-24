Ex-LIV Golf Pro Gets Sponsor Exemption Into $4M PGA Tour Event

October 10, 2025, Madrid, Madrid, Spain: Eugenio Chacarra of Spain during the Open de EspaoÂa presented by Madrid, R2, golf tournament of DP World Tour at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid on October 10, 2025, in Madrid, Spain. Madrid Spain – ZUMAÂA 20251010_zaa_a181_075 Copyright: xOscarxJ.xBarrosox

“My dream since I was little was to be on the PGA Tour,” said Chacarra in a recent interview upon getting the opportunity. ” Like I said, back in the day when I left, that I’m going to try to go back to my best level, get my game where it needs to be. I know when my game’s good, I can compete with all the best players in the world. Yeah, I’m excited to have a chance to compete on the PGA Tour.”

He will take part in the Puerto Rico Open, which is set to take place between March 5 and 8, 2026. He will play the event on sponsor exemption, reaching a landmark moment by becoming the first former LIV golfer granted entry to a PGA Tour event. The prize money of the event is $4 million.

Meanwhile, it will be the 25-year-old’s first start as a professional in a regular PGA event. Before becoming a LIV Golf member and a pro, the Spaniard played three PGA events as an amateur, while remaining at Oklahoma State University, where he showed sheer dominance on the golf course.

As an amateur, he ascended to the second spot in the World Amateur Golf ranking. Fresh out of the university, his career took a new turn when he signed a three-year deal with the LIV Golf in 2022. He tasted initial success, winning the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok in just his fifth pro start. However, he saw a rapid dip in his performance before his contract ended.

While his LIV Golf contract expired in 2024, it didn’t end on good terms, as he continuously criticized the Saudi-backed golf league.

Chacarra seeks career revival after LIV Golf stint

After Chacarra signed the LIV Golf deal in 2022, he received an immediate sanction from the PGA, which ended in September 2025. But following his exit from the league, he strongly called out LIV, questioning the competitiveness as opposed to the PGA Tour.

He reportedly lost the real motivation of levelling up his skills because their format didn’t have the actual competition of real golf, which not only hurt his career but also his mental health.

“I was losing a little motivation,” Chacarra said during an interview last year. “Because once you win out there, it’s just money, you know? If I won individually, I saw nothing change. Once you have a lot of money, this doesn’t matter.”

After experiencing a challenging phase in LIV, the 25-year-old is fully committed to making a strong comeback, and it could start with the Puerto Rico Open. Winning it could be a career-altering event for him, marking a full-time return to the PGA Tour. While he earned the DPS World Tour status in 2025 after clinching the 2025 Hero Indian Open, winning the event could secure PGA Tour status along with a significant share of the $4 million purse.