Ex-LIV Star With No Regrets Reveals What Finally Forced Him to Abandon the League

David Puig surprised many when he decided to leave Arizona State University before completing his collegiate career. What was even more unexpected, though, was his decision to join LIV Golf as one of the league’s early recruits. Four years later, though, the Spaniard has decided to part ways with the breakaway tour.

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His departure comes amid a growing exodus, with several players reassessing the long-term impact of their LIV Golf stints on their careers. Puig, however, insists he has no regrets about his decision to join the league.

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“I mean, everything has been amazing, right?” Puig told Today’s Golfer. “When I signed, I was a good amateur, but it definitely made me a better player.”

Puig, who is set to make his debut at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, has committed to the DP World Tour for the 2027 season. However, the Spaniard maintains that his time at LIV Golf was invaluable, arguing that he wouldn’t have gained the same experience competing against elite fields had he not joined the breakaway league.

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“I’m here playing this event and playing majors because of the player that LIV made me. I’m extremely grateful and happy that I made that decision. But in my case, I thought it was time to move on and find something more consistent,” he explained, revealing the reason behind his decision to leave.

LIV Golf is in the midst of bankruptcy proceedings as it looks to restructure following the PIF’s withdrawal of financial support. While the league’s survival beyond this year remains uncertain, even if it manages to continue, it is expected to operate with a significantly reduced schedule and prize pool. And this uncertainty surrounding LIV Golf’s future ultimately played a role in Puig’s decision to move on.

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“I was in a good spot, having a full year next year here and being able to play [a] full schedule,” Puig said. “That was a big thing for me, not knowing what was going to happen with LIV, major opportunities and world rankings. I just thought this was more consistent and with plenty of more opportunities. If I [had] been in a different position, who knows?”

Another factor influencing the Spaniard’s decision was the DP World Tour’s ban announced last month. The European circuit made it clear that players who commit to LIV Golf 2.0 would be barred from competing on the tour, further limiting their opportunities to earn money outside the breakaway league.

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This was particularly significant given that LIV CEO Scott O’Neil had hoped players would be able to compete across multiple tours, allowing them to supplement their LIV earnings with appearances elsewhere.

“The last few months have been difficult,” Puig added. “Just not knowing if we’re going to play or not in certain events. You start thinking about it, and it’s just something that I didn’t really want to deal with in the future. Knowing that here we had a full schedule and more consistent. Looking at the past and not knowing if we’re going to play certain events. Events got cancelled at the end and this and that. The stability, it just made sense.”

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That being said, there is little reason for the 24-year-old to regret his time at LIV Golf. After all, the Spaniard earned just under $30 million across the four seasons he spent on the breakaway tour. His stint also gave him the opportunity to compete in 8 major championships, with a T18 finish at the 2026 PGA Championship marking his best result.

In any case, he also appears to have an agenda behind joining the DP World Tour.

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David Puig hopes to earn the coveted PGA Tour card

The Spaniard, one of nine LIV players to have signed agreements with the DP World Tour allowing them to compete in LIV Golf without facing bans or fines, is well aware of the PGA Tour cards on offer through the strategic alliance between the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.

“It’s definitely a goal,” he said. “Hopefully, I get there eventually. Good golf takes care of everything, so I’m just focusing on that. Not really expecting much, just trying to perform the best I can. I know that if I perform at my best, I’ll have a chance.”

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It’s worth noting that it’s currently unclear how many cards will be available for DP World Tour players after the PGA Tour’s overhaul. But that’s not the only reason Puig wants to join the DP World Tour. As part of its warning to players considering signing with LIV 2.0, players will be ineligible to compete in the Ryder Cup.

But the Spaniard has dreams of competing for the European side.

“It’s something that I’ve been thinking for my life, honestly,” he added. “But the last two or three years, it’s something that I know is possible if I play well. I’m just not trying to put a lot of pressure on myself, trying to perform the best I can, and if I do that, hopefully I’m going to be on the team.”

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It appears that even though David Puig had to leave LIV Golf behind, he is moving one step closer to achieving his dream as a professional.