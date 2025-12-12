Ex-PGA Tour Pro Calls for Urgent Action After Q-School Cancellation Jeopardized Many Careers

For dozens of golfers in Georgia, a lifetime of work came down to a single week – only for a controversial ruling to wash it all away. Although the decisions were made based on contract policies, former PGA Tour pro Smylie Kaufman is not happy with what went down.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The second stage of the 2025 PGA Tour Q-School at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta, Georgia, ended prematurely because of inclement weather.

“It just, it stinks. There’s too much money that these guys are spending at Q-School to go play a Sunday round, and the leaders don’t get through eight holes, and it’s deemed not even a round that they can go and finish. Like, what is this? I hate that,” Smylie Kaufman stated on his The Smylie Show podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Golfers on the Q-School and the Korn Ferry Tour have to manage various expenses.

James Nicholas had once revealed that he spent nearly half of his earnings on the Korn Ferry Tour on travel, accommodations, food, and more. Even then, the untimely ending of the event affected the careers of golfers.

James Nicholas surged in the final round. He played 13 holes and positioned himself for a spot at Q-School finals before thunder and rain halted play. However, the leaders were on hole 8. Under PGA Tour bylaws, if officials and meteorologists determine the final group cannot finish based on time par, no scores count. This leads to cancellation despite partial progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the weather affected play and the officials reverted to 54-hole scores, Nicholas didn’t get a Q-School finals spot. Sharing an Instagram post, Nicholas noted that others lost chances at both KFT and PGA Tour status. However, he expressed hope for amendments after the Tour discussions.

Kaufman urged the PGA Tour’s new CEO, Brian Rolapp, and the leadership team to make a way to avoid such situations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Imago September 5, 2016; Norton, MA, USA; Smylie Kaufman lines a putt at the 2nd hole green during the final round of the Deutsche Bank Championship at TPC Boston. /Cal Media PGA Golf Herren 2016: Deutsche Bank Championship SEP 05 – ZUMAc04_

“You have got to guarantee four rounds for Q-School. I do not care what the contracts say. That is something that needs to be addressed by the tour because, whether it’s like when you think about how the Q-School days work for the most part, they go Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and then it doesn’t stretch into Saturday because they don’t have those days paid,” Smylie Kaufman said.

“There’s too much on the line. You have the TPC network at your disposal. Figure out a way to find to guarantee that you have an extra day or two on the back end to give these guys an opportunity to have that last round.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Q-School rules, outlined in official regulations, prioritize full-field completion for final rounds. This led to the Valdosta reversion amid weather delays. Reports indicate the Tour quietly engaged critics post-event, showing openness to policy tweaks. This included changes such as the LPGA and DP World Tour’s four-rounds-in-five-days model with buffer flexibility.

James Nicholas had admitted that if such alternatives had been available, he would have reached the Q-School finals. Smylie Kaufman backs him openly, pointing to the careers at stake at these events.

The retired pro’s ability to openly express concerns has gained him a new media role for 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smylie Kaufman’s show on the Golf Channel

After retiring in 2021 because of consistent missed cuts, Kaufman pivoted to an analyst role. He started his own podcast, The Smylie Show. He sits with his producer and co-host, Charlie Hulme, to discuss golf events and professionals. Thanks to his expertise and unique perspective, his podcast has become popular over the years. His YouTube channel has 621 videos and over 15,000 subscribers.

Recent episodes cover DP World Tour topics like Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton’s appeals of fines, impacting 2027 Ryder Cup eligibility. Kaufman argued they must pay or relinquish membership, like Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Discussions also address DP World Tour’s PGA Tour alliance versus LIV allowances, LIV’s shift from 54 to 72 holes, the rise of gambling, and interviews with pros like Michael Brennan and Graeme McDowell. The show aims to provide in-depth analysis from Kaufman’s professional experience.

After the success on YouTube, Apple Podcast, and other platforms, Smylie Kaufman will now appear on television.

Golf Channel announced that The Smylie Show will air Wednesdays at 9 a.m. ET starting in 2026. It will feature alongside new and returning programs like Vanity Index Podcast, Big Swing, 5ClubsGolf, and GolfChannel Podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, keeping the Q-School event in mind, Kaufman’s stance, along with growing support from players like Nicholas, may push the Tour toward fairer structures that protect athletes chasing their next step.