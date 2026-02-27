Ex-PGA Tour Pro Confirms Real Reason for Poor Course Conditions at Cognizant Classic Amid Backlash

Composition of silhouette of male golf player over landscape and blue sky with copy space. sport and competition concept digitally generated image. Copyright: xx 1451962

For decades, the PGA National’s Champion Course has tested golfers’ nerves. The Bear Trap, stretching from hole 15 to hole 17, is known for turning leaderboards instantly at the Cognizant Classic. But it’s all turned out to be a little too easy in the past few years. While many have their thoughts on why, former PGA Tour pro Brendon de Jonge revealed the real reason.

“100% correct!” de Jonge replied to an X post comment.

The post was shared by the PGA Tour Communications handle, featuring an image representing all hole locations for the first round of the 2026 Cognizant Classic.

A fan commented under the post, requesting that overseeding be stopped, and then said that management is doing it so golfers don’t get scared and worn out with the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship coming in the next few weeks. Brendon de Jonge confirmed what the fan is saying is true by replying with “100% correct!”

After the 2026 Cognizant Classic, held from February 26, 2026, to March 1, 2026, the PGA Tour’s schedule includes the Arnold Palmer Invitational from March 5 to 8, 2026, the Puerto Rico Open from March 5 to 8, 2026, and the Players Championship from March 12 to 15, 2026.

Both the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship challenge players on demanding courses. One is at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge, and the other is at the TPC Sawgrass. This makes three very challenging courses back-to-back. Thus, the tour might be concerned about wearing out golfers without giving them ample time to recover.

Therefore, some fans and Brendon de Jonge believe that PGA National is overseeding the course to soften it. This is resulting in much lower scores compared to past editions.

Between 2007 and 2020, only three winners reached double digits under par. Camilo Villegas did that with a 13-under score in 2010. Then Rory McIlroy won with a finish of 12-under in 2012, and Rickie Fowler achieved the same score in 2017. All the other winning scores during that time were in single digits. That’s how challenging the Bear Trap and other holes at the Cognizant Classic were.

The trend then flipped in the 2020s. Since 2023, the winning scores have been 14-under par, 17-under par, and 19-under par, achieved by Chris Kirk, Austin Eckroat, and Joe Highsmith, respectively.

Veterans Shane Lowry and Billy Horschel have also said that the course is becoming easier. While acknowledging the issue, Billy Horschel backed the PGA Tour.

He revealed that the overseeding decision is not in the PGA Tour’s hands. It’s for the PGA National to decide.

“Tour have tried to state why it shouldn’t be overseeded but end of the day it’s out of their hands,” Horschel said while replying to an X comment.

Irish golfer Shane Lowry also reflected on how challenging the course used to be.

“I don’t want to exactly see 59s around here, but yeah, I hope the scoring is a little bit more difficult this year and it plays like it used to,” he said.

Lowry noted that the course setup for 2026 is still somewhat more difficult than it was in 2025. However, he did say that it is still not as difficult as it once was.

While the Irishman feels that it is more difficult than it was in 2025, the numbers tell a different story.

An overview of the first round at the 2026 Cognizant Classic

For a very long time, achieving a double-digit under par score at the PGA National’s Champion Course was difficult. However, some golfers have already got very close to it at the end of Round 1.

Austin Smotherman is leading the scorecard with a 9-under par in Round 1. He hit 9 birdies on holes 3, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, and 18 to finish with a score of 62. Following him very closely is Nico Echavarria. The Colombian professional also opened with a bogeyless round. He hit birdies on holes 1, 5, 8, 9, 13, 14, 16, and 18 to finish with 63.

Following these two are a long list of golfers on 4-under par and 3-under par scores. Some of the names in the list include Matti Schmid, Michael Brennan, Rasmus Hojgaard, Aaron Rai, and Keith Mitchell.

These numbers again reflect the same story – the course is not what it used to be. It has become easier for golfers to score. And some can even score birdies on the Bear Trap. This shows how far the Champion Course has shifted from its reputation of being a survival test.

When placed alongside Brendon de Jonge’s blunt confirmation, the numbers suggest the easier setup is about a conscious effort. An effort to ease players through a demanding stretch on the PGA Tour calendar.